PM Carney urges citizens to ‘buy Canadian’ as Trump threatens 100% tariffs over China ties

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has urged citizens to “buy Canadian” as he warned that the country’s economy is under growing pressure from abroad, following threats by US President Donald Trump to impose sweeping tariffs on Canadian goods.

Speaking amid rising trade tensions, Carney said Canada must focus on what it can control, signalling a shift towards strengthening domestic industry rather than relying heavily on international trade.

“With our economy under threat from abroad, Canadians have made a choice: to focus on what we can control,” Carney said. “We can’t control what other nations do. We can be our own best customers. We’ll buy Canadian. We’ll build Canadian. Together we will build stronger.”

Carney’s remarks come as relations between Ottawa and Washington deteriorate, particularly over Canada’s expanding engagement with China. On Saturday, Trump warned Canada against deepening economic ties with Beijing, threatening to impose a 100 per cent tariff on all Canadian goods entering the United States.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump referred to Carney as “Governor” and accused Canada of attempting to act as a conduit for Chinese exports into the US.

“If Governor Carney thinks he is going to make Canada a ‘Drop Off Port’ for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken,” Trump wrote.

He went further, claiming, “China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life. If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the USA.”

Trump also criticised Canada for opposing his proposed “Golden Dome” missile defence system over Greenland, arguing that it would protect Canadian interests. “Canada is against the Golden Dome being built over Greenland, even though the Golden Dome would protect Canada,” he said, adding that Ottawa had instead voted in favour of doing business with China.

The comments followed Carney’s recent visit to Beijing, where he sought to revive economic cooperation with China, Canada’s second-largest trading partner after the United States. During the trip, the two sides reached an understanding to reduce tariffs on certain Canadian agricultural exports and introduce quotas on Chinese electric vehicles entering the Canadian market. The framework could also pave the way for increased Chinese investment in Canada.

Addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos, Carney criticised US and Western trade policies and described Canada’s talks with China as “predictable,” “realistic” and “respectful”, appearing to contrast them with ongoing trade frictions with Washington.

As tensions mount, Carney’s call for economic self-reliance underscores a broader effort to insulate Canada from external shocks while navigating an increasingly volatile global trade environment.

(With ANI inputs)