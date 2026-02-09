PM Modi and President Macron declared 2026 a ‘turning point’ for India‑Europe ties – what’s coming ahead?

Mumbai: The city turned into the centre of attention as Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron on the first day of his three‑day visit to India. The agenda of the bilateral meeting is long‑standing friendship, future‑oriented partnerships and a celebration of shared vision between the two countries.

On the day that began with formal talks at Lok Bhavan in south Mumbai, both leaders spoke at length about the warmth of India‑France relations and the steps ahead. Modi talked about the depth of cooperation that has developed over decades and said the year 2026 held special meaning.

He said 2026 will be a year that gives new momentum to India‑Europe relations and highlighted the recent free trade agreement with the European Union as one of New Delhi’s biggest economic deals.

The discussions then shifted to a joint stage at the India‑France Innovation Forum, where both leaders highlighted how innovation thrives when minds and ideas travel freely across borders. Macron praised India’s growing influence in global research and technology, saying the country’s energy, creativity and forward-looking spirit made it a natural partner for progress.

He recognised Mumbai as a city of ambition that is constantly in motion and said it was a fitting place to launch initiatives that look beyond today.

Modi announced that both nations intend to celebrate 2026 as the India‑France Year of Innovation, an initiative aimed at deepening collaboration across industries, research communities, students and entrepreneurs on both sides. He said the programme will create many opportunities, not just for government institutions, but for people and businesses vested in technology, sustainability, clean energy, science and mutual exchange.

Steps in this direction appear to be already under way. Reports from the forums and meetings said that more than 20 formal agreements have been reached in areas ranging from defence technology and space missions to health collaboration and innovation partnerships. Among these are initiatives focussed on helicopter assembly lines in India and joint projects in satellite technology. This shows an expanding horizon of cooperation.

Both leaders also made it clear that their engagement is not limited to bilateral concerns. Modi talked about the significance of strong partnerships in a globally uncertain world, while Macron emphasised cooperation in regions like the Indo‑Pacific and in forums that address climate change, technology governance and peace. They both acknowledged that a robust India‑France relationship adds to collective stability and prosperity beyond their national borders.

Later, Macron will go to New Delhi to join the AI Impact Summit 2026. This highlights the common priorities that bring India and France together. Co‑hosted by India, the summit will focus on how artificial intelligence can serve human needs responsibly and include officials, innovators and experts from around the world.

This official visit comes at a time when France stands as one of India’s most trusted strategic partners in Europe. Defence links, cultural ties and economic engagement form the pillars of a relationship that both countries say has grown into something much deeper than routine diplomacy.

Modi and Macron have expressed confidence that the momentum from this visit will carry into future cooperation and shared achievements.