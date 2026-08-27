/PM Modi and Putin to hold bilateral talks on sidelines of SCO summit in Bishkek

Prime Minister Narendra is poised to hold bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan as both the leaders are likely to discuss important bilateral, regional and global issues, the ministry of external affairs said on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a visit to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan on August 29, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. He will be in Uzbekistan from August 29 to 30 before travelling to Kyrgyzstan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek from August 31 to September 1.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently met Russian President Vladimir Putin during his two-day visit to Russia. During the meeting, Putin said he hoped to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit and asked Jaishankar to convey his best wishes to Modi.
The anticipated meeting between Modi and Putin is expected to focus on bilateral trade and economic cooperation.
During Jaishankar’s meeting with Putin, the Russian president assured India of uninterrupted energy and fertiliser supplies amid disruptions arising from the West Asia conflict. Putin observed that bilateral trade had risen this year after a slight decline in 2025, and stated that Russia was increasing fertiliser supplies to India.
He said the IRIGC-TEC meeting covered several key issues, including energy and fertiliser supplies. “One of these issues is not only energy – it is, of course, the supply of fertilisers… We are doing everything to resolve this issue for Indian farmers, for agriculture. We are increasing these supplies and are ready to do so further,” Putin said.
Agenda during Uzbekistan trip
During his upcoming visit to Uzbekistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold delegation-level talks with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to further strengthen the strategic partnership between India and Uzbekistan.
The two leaders are expected to review bilateral cooperation across several areas, including trade and investment, defence, digital connectivity, energy, education and people-to-people ties. They are also likely to discuss ways to advance their shared development goals under Viksit Bharat 2047 and Uzbekistan-2030.
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