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PM Modi and Putin to hold bilateral talks on sidelines of SCO summit in Bishkek

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Bishkek to discuss bilateral ties, trade, energy, fertiliser supplies and key regional and global issues.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 06:38 PM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 06:38 PM IST
PM Modi and Putin to hold bilateral talks on sidelines of SCO summit in Bishkek
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

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PM Modi and Putin to hold bilateral talks on sidelines of SCO summit in Bishkek
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