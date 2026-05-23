PM Modi and Trump are two serious leaders focused on long term: Marco Rubio

Highlighting the robust strategic momentum between Washington and New Delhi, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday stated that the bilateral partnership between the two nations is steadily deepening.

The top US diplomat made these assertions during his address at the dedication ceremony for the US Embassy Support Annex Building in the national capital.

Underscoring the strong personal chemistry anchoring the diplomatic ties, the US Secretary of State remarked, "It is a personal relationship (between PM Modi and US President Donald Trump) which dates back to the first administration when the President had a chance to visit here, and it has carried over into the second administration. You can just see the connection between them. The connection between leaders is incredibly important. These are two very serious leaders who are focused not just on the short term but on the long term."

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These assertions at the embassy function came some time after a key diplomatic engagement earlier in the day, when US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, with the high-level meeting lasting for more than an hour.

During the comprehensive talks, the top US diplomat extended an official invitation to PM Modi to visit the White House on behalf of US President Donald Trump.

Following that extensive dialogue, PM Modi shared glimpses of the interaction on social media, stating that the two leaders deliberated on key aspects of regional and global security during their time together.

The visiting top US diplomat had landed in Kolkata early this morning to commence his four-day official tour of India, which marks his maiden visit to the country since assuming office last year.

Prior to flying out to the national capital for his high-profile schedule, he paid a visit to the Mother House, the global headquarters of Saint Teresa's Missionaries of Charity.

Moving forward, the Secretary of State is slated to hold formal talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday, before attending a high-profile meeting of the Quad foreign ministers in Delhi on Tuesday.

Additionally, the top US diplomat is scheduled to travel to the historic cities of Agra and Jaipur.

This packed itinerary aligns with the objectives highlighted by Rubio ahead of his departure on Friday, where he noted the strategic significance of the bilateral partnership, stating, "There's a lot to work on with India; they're a great ally and partner. We do a lot of good work with them, so this is an important trip."

During the ongoing visit, the two nations are projected to hold crucial discussions regarding the escalating US-Iran war and its wider economic impact, particularly focusing on global energy supplies, alongside addressing recent trade strains tied to the US imposing tariffs on India.

This pivotal diplomatic engagement is expected to serve as a high-level mechanism to restore the strategic partnership onto firmer ground, with both US President Donald Trump and PM Modi viewed as being personally committed to driving forward the momentum in bilateral ties.