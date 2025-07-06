PM Modi Arrives At Rio Museum To Attend BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva upon his arrival at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday to attend the 17th BRICS Leaders Summit. The two leaders exchanged handshakes and hugs ahead of the summit.

Prime Minister Modi reached Brazil earlier today as part of the fourth stop on his five-country tour, following the conclusion of a landmark visit to Argentina on Saturday.

This is Prime Minister Modi's fourth visit to Brazil and he is scheduled to undertake a State Visit to Brasilia following the two-day Summit.

Prime Minister Modi is also likely to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit.

"As a founding member, India is committed to BRICS as a vital platform for cooperation among emerging economies. Together, we strive for a more peaceful, equitable, just, democratic and balanced multipolar world order. On the sidelines of the Summit, I will also meet several world leaders," said PM Modi, earlier this week.

"I will travel to Brasilia for a bilateral State Visit, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in nearly six decades. This visit will provide an opportunity to strengthen our close partnership with Brazil, and work with my friend, President H.E. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, on advancing the priorities of the Global South," he added.

In the last BRICS Summit, held under Russia's chairship in Kazan in October 2024, PM Modi noted that the event was taking place at a time when the world is undergoing several uncertainties and challenges, including conflicts, adverse climatic impacts, and cyber threats, placing greater expectations upon BRICS.

The Summit holds a major significance for New Delhi as India will assume the BRICS Chairship next year. India last held the BRICS Chairship in 2021, which coincided with the 15th anniversary of the grouping.

India also remains committed to strengthening the voice of the Global South and championing the cause of developing countries on the global stage, including forums like BRICS.

The theme of the Rio Summit is Strengthening Global South Cooperation for Inclusive and Sustainable Governance.

Sunday's first agenda item would be the reform of the Global Governance, where only the full members will participate.

After wrapping up discussions on two more agenda items - peace and security, the strengthening of multilateralism, economic and financial affairs, and Artificial intelligence - the leaders will be participating in an official reception hosted by President Lula.

On Monday, discussions will be held on the fourth item of the agenda - environment, COP30, and Global health.

(With IANS Inputs)