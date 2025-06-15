PM Modi Arrives In Cyprus For Two-Day Visit, Welcomed By President Nikos Christodoulides

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Cyprus on Sunday as part of his two-day visit to the country. He was welcomed by the President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides, after landing.

Landed in Cyprus. My gratitude to the President of Cyprus, Mr. Nikos Christodoulides for the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport. This visit will add significant momentum to India-Cyprus relations, especially in areas like trade, investment and more.@Christodulides pic.twitter.com/szAeUzVCem June 15, 2025

Notably, this is the first visit to Cyprus by an Indian Prime Minister in over two decades.

