PM Modi Arrives In Cyprus For Two-Day Visit, Welcomed By President Nikos Christodoulides
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Cyprus on Sunday as part of his two-day visit to the country. He was welcomed by the President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides, after landing.
Landed in Cyprus. My gratitude to the President of Cyprus, Mr. Nikos Christodoulides for the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport. This visit will add significant momentum to India-Cyprus relations, especially in areas like trade, investment and more.@Christodulides pic.twitter.com/szAeUzVCem— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 15, 2025
Notably, this is the first visit to Cyprus by an Indian Prime Minister in over two decades.
In Cyprus, Prime Minister Modi will hold talks with President Christodoulides and address business leaders.
"Prime Minister will hold talks with President Christodoulides and address business leaders in Limassol. The visit will reaffirm the shared commitment of the two countries to deepen bilateral ties and strengthen India’s engagement with the Mediterranean region and the European Union," Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.
