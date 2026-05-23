PM Modi condoles loss of lives in China coal mine blast; death toll rises to 90

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a coal mine accident in China's Shanxi Province, conveying his condolences to President Xi Jinping and the people of China after a gas explosion killed at least 90 miners.

Official media in China reported that 201 miners have been rescued so far following an explosion at a coal mine in northern China. The blast took place late Friday in the city of Changzhi in Shanxi Province, and an investigation into the incident is currently underway, according to China Central Television.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Saddened by the loss of lives in a mining accident in Shanxi Province in China. On behalf of the people of India, my condolences to President Xi Jinping and the people of China. May the bereaved families find strength in this tragic hour. Praying for the early and safe recovery of all remaining missing persons."

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— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2026

The South China Morning Post reported that 247 workers were underground when the disaster struck, and it remains uncertain whether additional personnel are still trapped beneath the surface.

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The incident is being described as China’s deadliest coal mine disaster since 2009, when an explosion in Heilongjiang Province claimed 108 lives. Under Chinese regulations, the latest blast surpasses the 30-fatality threshold required to classify it as an “extraordinarily serious accident,” the country’s highest category for industrial disasters.

Following the incident, President Xi Jinping called for important lessons to be learned from the tragedy and stressed the need for intensified risk inspections, stricter hazard management, and greater vigilance during the flood season. Premier Li Qiang also called for transparent disclosure of information and stronger enforcement of safety responsibilities across key sectors, according to Xinhua News Agency.

President Xi Jinping called for rescuers to "make every effort" to locate survivors, emphasising that the extensive aftermath of the accident must be "properly handled".

The Chinese President insisted that those responsible for the accident should be held to account.

According to the South China Morning Post, he added, "All regions and departments must learn from the lessons of the accident, remain vigilant regarding workplace safety, thoroughly investigate, rectify all types of risks and hidden dangers, and resolutely prevent and curb the occurrence of major and serious accidents."

Amid concerns over worsening environmental challenges at the disaster site, Xi also stressed the need to strengthen flood prevention measures in view of the ongoing rainy season.

Coal continues to play a crucial role in China’s energy mix, supporting electricity generation and industrial operations amid rising demand and limited short-term alternatives.

Reports indicated that stricter safety inspections in Shanxi Province, China’s largest coal-producing region, could disrupt short-term supply and push up prices, while wider regulatory checks may also affect overall coal production.

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