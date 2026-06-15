/PM Modi conferred with highest civilian honor of Slovakia, gets his 33rd global recognition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred Slovakia’s highest civilian honour, the Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class), during his visit to Bratislava on Monday. This marks the 33rd international award bestowed upon him by a foreign country.
PM Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Slovakia since the nation’s independence, making the visit a significant milestone in strengthening India-Slovakia relations.
President Peter Pellegrini welcomed Modi at the Presidential Palace, where the Prime Minister signed the visitors’ book. The two leaders held discussions on enhancing cooperation in trade, technology, and strategic affairs. The Indian delegation included External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and other senior officials.
“Today’s talks with President Pellegrini covered diverse subjects such as closer ties in manufacturing, transport, innovation and investment linkages, energy, biofuels and more. There is also immense scope to cooperate in the field of digital technology. We also talked about deepening people-to-people linkages,” PM Modi wrote on X.
“Was wonderful meeting you, President Pellegrini. Happy to have continued the important conversations we had when we last met. Your insights are indeed great to hear,” PM Modi wrote, reposting Pellegrini’s post, which said, “I am glad that Narendra Modi and I can build on the open and friendly dialogue we began during my visit to New Delhi this February.”
Earlier in the day, PM Modi held bilateral talks with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Bratislava. The two leaders witnessed the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on labour migration and digital technology to deepen bilateral cooperation.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico also accompanied Prime Minister Modi to an exhibition inspired by Varanasi, the Prime Minister’s parliamentary constituency. The visit held symbolic importance as well.
PM Modi and President Pellegrini participated in a special yoga session held at the Presidential Palace, ahead of the International Day of Yoga on June 21.
PM Modi arrived in Bratislava on Sunday evening and was accorded a ceremonial welcome, which included the traditional Slovak greeting of bread and salt. This three-day visit comes months after President Droupadi Murmu’s State Visit to Slovakia and President Pellegrini’s visit to India for the AI Impact Summit.
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