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PM Modi conferred with highest civilian honor of Slovakia, gets his 33rd global recognition

PM Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Slovakia since the nation’s independence, making the visit a significant milestone in strengthening India-Slovakia relations.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 11:29 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 11:29 PM IST
PM Modi conferred with highest civilian honor of Slovakia, gets his 33rd global recognition
Image Credit: IANS

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