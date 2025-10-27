PM Modi Declares India-ASEAN A Cultural, Global Powerhouse; Secrets Behind The Strategic Bond Revealed

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 47th summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) virtually on Sunday. He called ASEAN the “main pillar” of India’s Act East Policy and stressed that India and ASEAN share far more than trade. “We are not only trade partners. We are cultural partners as well,” he said.

His remarks came amid global tensions over trade policies and tariff disputes.

Highlighting the scale of the partnership, he said, “Almost one-fourth of the world’s population is represented by us. We don’t just share geography but also culture and values. We are partners in the Global South.”

The prime minister paid tribute to Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother of Thailand, offering condolences for her demise.

Modi emphasised shared commitments and future cooperation. “Inclusivity and sustainability are the themes of this year’s ASEAN Summit, and this theme reflects our shared efforts, be it digital inclusion, food security or resilient supply chains in these turbulent global times. We are committed to working together,” he said.

He stressed India’s longstanding support for ASEAN during crises. “India has always stood with ASEAN friends in any disaster. Be it HADR, the blue economy or ocean security, our cooperation is increasing rapidly. Seeing this, we are declaring 2026 as the ASEAN-India Maritime Cooperation Year. To preserve our cultural heritage and enhance people-to-people ties, we will continue to work together,” Modi said.

He also acknowledged personal ties and friendship. “PM and my friend Anwar Ibrahim, you have given me this opportunity to join the ASEAN family, and I am happy for it. I congratulate you on the successful summit,” he said.

Modi’s address highlighted the depth of India-ASEAN relations, moving beyond trade into culture, maritime security and digital partnerships. His words signalled India’s intention to solidify its role as a key partner in Southeast Asia and the wider Global South.

Top Quotes From PM Modi’s Address