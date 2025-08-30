PM Modi Discusses Ukraine Conflict With President Zelenskyy Ahead Of Meeting With Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation on Saturday with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy where the two leaders discussed evolving situation in the European nation. According to the Prime Minister's office, President Zelenskyy shared his perspective on the recent developments related to Ukraine. This is the second time within a month that PM Modi and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy have spoken to each other.

Modi, Zelenskyy Phone Call

"Prime Minister thanked President Zelenskyy and reaffirmed India’s steadfast and consistent position for peaceful settlement of the conflict and support for efforts aimed at earliest restoration of peace. PM reiterated India’s commitment to extend all possible support in this regard," said the PMO. The PMO said that the two leaders also reviewed progress in the India-Ukraine bilateral partnership and discussed ways to further enhance cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Modi-Putin Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in China's Tainjin to attend the SCO summit. Notably, PM Modi will be holding bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, first face to face meeting since US President Donald Trump's 50% tariff decision. The Russia-Ukraine conflict is likely to feature during the talks but the focus will be on bilateral issues.