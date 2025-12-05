PM Modi Gifts Gita, Putin Hails Leadership – Inside The India-Russia Historic Talks

New Delhi: Highlighting the cultural and spiritual dimensions that complement the strong strategic ties between the two nations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a Russian edition of the Bhagavad Gita to President Vladimir Putin during the Russian leader’s two-day visit to India.

Sharing a photograph of the exchange on X, PM Modi described the scripture as a source of inspiration for millions worldwide. “Presented a copy of the Gita in Russian to President Putin. The teachings of the Gita give inspiration to millions across the world,” he wrote.

Presented a copy of the Gita in Russian to President Putin. The teachings of the Gita give inspiration to millions across the world.@KremlinRussia_E pic.twitter.com/D2zczJXkU2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2025

The presentation followed a warm welcome at Palam Airport, where PM Modi greeted President Putin with traditional honours. The leaders then shared a car ride from the airport to the PM’s residence on Lok Kalyan Marg, a gesture reflecting both strategic partnership and personal rapport.

On his first visit to India in four years, President Putin will remain in New Delhi until December 5. During this visit, he will participate in the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, an event expected to strengthen cooperation across defence, trade, science, technology and humanitarian initiatives.

Experts have emphasised the significance of this visit. Former diplomat Arun Singh highlighted the enduring historical and strategic nature of the India-Russia partnership. “This is an important visit. I have had occasion to serve twice in Moscow, once during the Soviet Union and again in the 1990s after its dissolution. There is a historical depth to the partnership,” he said.

He highlighted the trust and confidence underpinning bilateral ties. “India remembers Russia as a key partner that has provided political support at crucial moments, including at the UN Security Council. Defence cooperation has also been critical. For example, during Operation Sindoor, weapons such as the S-400 and BrahMos missile, supplied through the Russia partnership, performed exceptionally well,” he explained.

Lydia Kulik, head of India studies at Moscow School of Management, described the visit as both symbolic and forward-looking.

“This visit follows PM Modi’s 2024 trip to Russia, which set new agendas. Now, India and Russia are looking positively at their future in trade, economy and defence. Priority areas include opening the Russian market for Indian exporters and advancing military cooperation, along with candid discussions on global developments,” she said.

Putin Praises PM Modi’s Leadership

Ahead of his trip, President Putin spoke to India Today, lauding PM Modi’s leadership. He highlighted the Indian PM’s steadfastness.

“Prime Minister Modi is not someone who succumbs to pressure easily. The Indian people can certainly take pride in their leader. His stance is unwavering and straightforward, without being confrontational. Our goal is not to provoke conflict; rather, we aim to protect our lawful rights. India does the same,” he said.

Welcomed my friend, President Putin to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.@KremlinRussia_E pic.twitter.com/2L7AZ1WIph — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2025

Describing their relationship as both professional and personal, Putin stated, “Our collaborative endeavours carry significant weight because they transcend our mutual ties. Prime Minister Modi sets very challenging tasks for the country, first for himself, then for the administration and eventually for the nation.”

Putin also praised PM Modi’s Make in India initiative, saying it has practical relevance for bilateral ties. “When we meet, he always says, ‘Let’s do this, let’s do that, let’s look at this area and that.’ I can list them all. Therefore, we have a lot of practical areas of cooperation,” he added.

The Russian president described the long-standing India-Russia relationship, known as dostee/druzhba, as stable, evolving and vital in a rapidly changing world.

“The global configuration is changing, with new centres of power emerging. It is crucial to ensure stability among major nations, as this forms the groundwork for progress in bilateral and international relations,” he said.

Reflecting on personal camaraderie, Putin shared an anecdote from an informal car ride with PM Modi during the SCO Summit. “We simply stepped out, and my car was waiting. I asked, ‘Would you like to come along?’ That’s all there is to it, a gesture of human solidarity, camaraderie and friendship. We talked en route as old friends, discussing very important matters.”

He also highlighted India’s global rise, saying, “Both India and the world recognise that India cannot continue to be treated as it was 77 years ago. India is a major global player, not a British colony, and everyone must accept this reality.”

India-Russia Cooperation Not Directed Against Any Nation

Addressing questions on bilateral cooperation and potential US reactions, Putin emphasised that India-Russia collaboration is not aimed at any third country, including the United States.

“Neither me nor Prime Minister Modi, despite certain external pressure, have ever approached our collaboration to work against someone. We focus on safeguarding our respective interests. In our dealings, we cause no harm to others, and I believe leaders from other countries should appreciate this,” he said.

Delighted to welcome my friend, President Putin to India. Looking forward to our interactions later this evening and tomorrow. India-Russia friendship is a time tested one that has greatly benefitted our people.@KremlinRussia_E pic.twitter.com/L7IORzRfV9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2025

He also clarified concerns regarding India’s energy imports from Russia. “As for India’s purchase of energy resources, the United States itself continues to buy nuclear fuel from us for its own reactors. If the United States has the right to buy our fuel, why should not India have the same privilege? This question deserves thorough examination, and we stand ready to discuss it,” he said.

Ambitious Plans For Technology, Energy

Highlighting the scope of India-Russia cooperation, Putin said the partnership spans several key domains, including technology, energy, aviation and shipbuilding. He pointed to the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) as a symbol of successful collaboration in nuclear energy.

“We have laid out an ambitious plan for our collaboration in key domains. Artificial intelligence is one such area that will define the future, offering enormous possibilities while presenting new challenges. Russia is capable of building small nuclear power plants, both floating and land-based, suitable for remote locations,” he said.

The two leaders’ engagement highlights a multi-dimensional partnership, combining cultural, technological and strategic cooperation and signals a continued commitment to strengthening ties in an evolving global landscape.