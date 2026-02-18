PM Modi heads to Israel after 9 years: Defence deals, tech ties, big strategy – what’s on the agenda?

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to travel to Israel soon. The visit may take place after the AI summit, which is being held in New Delhi from February 16 to 20. This will be his first Israel trip of the third term. The journey comes after a gap of nine years. The timing of the vist, according to experts, is important. Engagement in defence, technology and innovation is expected to move forward during the tour.

The prime minister last travelled to Israel in July 2017. He became the first Indian prime minister to make a standalone visit to the country. The trip marked 25 years of diplomatic relations. Discussions between the two nations took place on defence cooperation, cyber security, agriculture, innovation and counter-terror coordination. The visit created a visible political connect between the two governments.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spent extensive time with Modi during the programme. The optics showed warmth in ties. Israel has been an important defence partner for India. Cooperation between New Delhi and Tel Aviv spans missile systems, drones, surveillance platforms and cyber capabilities.

Officials expect talks on joint manufacturing and technology sharing. Local production initiatives may also receive attention.

The upcoming visit has diplomatic weight. Policymakers view it as part of India’s long-term strategic planning. Security cooperation, advanced technology, energy linkages and innovation partnerships may influence the agenda. Negotiations around drones and high-tech defence systems are likely. Signals from Israeli leadership indicate readiness to deepen bilateral engagement.

Regional conditions add context to the trip. The Middle East is tense. Conflict continues around Gaza. Gulf states pursue their own strategic priorities. India maintains active diplomacy across the region. The outreach shows strategic autonomy. New Delhi continues to build ties with multiple partners while keeping national interest at the centre of foreign policy planning.