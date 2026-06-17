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PM Modi holds trilateral meeting with EU leaders Costa, von der Leyen on sidelines of G7 Summit

In a clear signal of expanding European diplomacy, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also highlighted this comprehensive bilateral meeting held on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Évian.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 06:33 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 06:33 PM IST
PM Modi holds trilateral meeting with EU leaders Costa, von der Leyen on sidelines of G7 Summit
Image Credit: ANI

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