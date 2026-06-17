/PM Modi holds trilateral meeting with EU leaders Costa, von der Leyen on sidelines of G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a trilateral meeting with European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Évian, France.
Building on this European engagement, Prime Minister Modi earlier held a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the same day. He used the summit platform to strengthen strategic and economic cooperation between New Delhi and Berlin.
Sharing updates of the high-stakes encounter in a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "The talks with Chancellor Merz were very fruitful. We discussed ways to further cement bilateral cooperation by working together in trade, investments, circular economy, defence, IT and more. We also talked about boosting cultural linkages between our nations."
In a clear signal of expanding European diplomacy, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also highlighted this comprehensive bilateral meeting held on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Évian.
Detailing the milestone engagement via a post on social media platform X, Jaiswal said, "PM @narendramodi held a meeting with Chancellor Merz @bundeskanzler on the margins of @G7 Summit at Evian. Both leaders expressed satisfaction at the renewed momentum in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, as both countries celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties."
The high-profile talks underscored a strong mutual interest in accelerating long-term trade relations and promoting regional stability.
Jaiswal further noted, "The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continue strengthening partnership in areas including trade & investment, defence & security, green & sustainable development, technology, innovation, education and mobility. The leaders agreed that early implementation of India-EU FTA will further deepen India-Germany ties. They also discussed key global and regional challenges."
Later in the day, diplomatic attention will turn to a highly anticipated bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. The encounter is being closely monitored by global observers, with key discussions expected on global security, trade, technology, and geopolitical issues.
During their wide-ranging talks on Wednesday, PM Modi and President Trump will delve deeply into bilateral relations, with a strong emphasis on expediting the proposed bilateral trade agreement. The two leaders are also expected to explore concrete ways to enhance cooperation in defence, energy, and critical minerals sectors.
A day before their formal meeting, which comes amid ongoing strains in bilateral ties, the two leaders exchanged pleasantries and held a brief conversation on the sidelines of a G7 leaders’ gathering. This impromptu interaction marked their first in-person meeting in 16 months. Both PM Modi and President Trump are currently in Évian-les-Bains, France, for the G7 Summit.
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