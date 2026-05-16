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NewsWorldPM Modi in Netherlands: Semiconductors, clean energy, and trade ties - check what's on agenda
PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI

PM Modi in Netherlands: Semiconductors, clean energy, and trade ties - check what's on agenda

PM Modi said the visit would primarily focus on boosting trade and investment ties between India and the Netherlands, particularly in the backdrop of the India-European Union free trade agreement.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anamika Singh Parihar|Last Updated: May 16, 2026, 07:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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PM Modi in Netherlands: Semiconductors, clean energy, and trade ties - check what's on agenda (Image Credit: X/@narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Netherlands on a two-day official visit after concluding his brief trip to the United Arab Emirates. PM  Modi landed in Amsterdam, where he is scheduled to hold talks with his Dutch counterpart, Rob Jetten.

PM Modi’s visit to the Netherlands marks his second trip to the country since 2017. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, he will be in Amsterdam from May 15 to 17.

Also Read | PM Modi's aircraft gets F-16 jets' escort as he arrives in Abu Dhabi | WATCH

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After arriving in the Amsterdam, PM Modi said the visit would primarily focus on boosting trade and investment ties between India and the Netherlands, particularly in the backdrop of the India-European Union free trade agreement.

In his post on X, PM Modi said, "This visit to the Netherlands is taking place at a time when the free trade agreement between India and the EU has given a significant boost to trade and investment relations. It offers the opportunity to strengthen ties in areas such as semiconductors, water, clean energy, and more."

During his two-day visit, the PM Modi will hold talks with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten and would call on King Willem Alexander and Queen Maxima. 

He will also address the Indian diaspora in the country on Saturday. 

In his social media post, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, the visit would  provide an "opportunity to further strengthen the multifaceted India–Netherlands partnership and to engage with the largest Indian diaspora on mainland Europe."

The two countries have considerably strengthened their partnership in recent years, expanding cooperation beyond trade and investment into key sectors such as water management, agriculture, and healthcare. 

The Netherlands remains one of India's largest trade partners in Europe, with bilateral trade reaching $27.8 billion in 2024-25. The country is also India’s fourth-largest investor, with cumulative foreign direct investment standing at  $55.6 billion.

People-to-people ties continue to play a vital role in bilateral ties between New Delhi and Amsterdam, with the Netherlands home to more than 90,000 non-resident Indians and people of Indian origin.

Before arriving in Netherlands, PM Modi met with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan earlier on Friday and reaffirmed New Delhi's strong support for the country. PM Modi emphasized that New Delhi stands "shoulder-to-shoulder" with Abu Dhabi amid growing regional instability in West Asia.

Also Read | Quick two-hour stopover: PM Modi concludes UAE visit with key agreements, investment plans

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