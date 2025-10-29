Advertisement
TRUMP MODI

'PM Modi Is Nicest-Looking Guy': Trump Reiterates Claims Of Ending India-Pakistan Conflict, Calls Him 'Killer'

While delivering a speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEOs Luncheon in Gyeongju, South Korea, Trump reiterated his claims of playing a key role in India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement of May 2025. He also called PM Modi the "nicest-looking guy". 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2025, 12:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'PM Modi Is Nicest-Looking Guy': Trump Reiterates Claims Of Ending India-Pakistan Conflict, Calls Him 'Killer'PM Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump (Credit: File Photo/ANI)

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called him the "nicest-looking guy" while calling him "a killer". He also repeated his claim of averting a nuclear war between India and Pakistan in May and mediating a ceasefire.

While delivering a speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEOs Luncheon in Gyeongju, South Korea, Trump also hinted at a trade deal between the India and the US.

"I'm doing a trade deal with India, and I have great respect and love for Prime Minister Modi. We have a great relationship. Likewise, the Prime Minister of Pakistan is a great guy," the US President said. 

"And so I know them all. I'm reading that seven planes were shot down. These are two nuclear nations. And they're really going at it. And I called Prime Minister Modi and said, we can't make a trade deal with you. No, no, we must make a trade deal. I said, No, we can't. You're starting a war with Pakistan. We're not going to do it. And then I called Pakistan and said, We're not going to do trade with you because you're fighting with India," Trump continued. 

"They're strong people. Prime Minister Modi is the nicest-looking guy. He's a killer. He's tough as hell. No, we will fight. I said, Whoa, this is the same man that I know," US President Trump added in his keynote speech. 

India-Pakistan Tensions Of May 2025

Trump's comments on the India-Pakistan conflict refer to the escalation in May following the Indian Armed Forces' Operation Sindoor, a series of precision strikes on nine known terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). These steps of India came in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 civilians.

Also Check- Tensions Boil Over: Crucial Pakistan-Afghanistan Talks Collapse Amid Demand For Military Action Against TTP

After days of hostilities between India and Pakistan, a ceasefire deal was reached on May 10 after Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) contacted his Indian counterpart. 

However, the US President has been repeating his claims of playing a key role in mediation between India and Pakistan, arguing that trade and tariffs were instrumental to the US in preventing conflicts.

To this, India has repeatedly refuted Trump's claims, stating that the ceasefire was achieved bilaterally through the DGMOs, without third-party involvement.

(with ANI inputs) 

