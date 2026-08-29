/PM Modi lands in Uzbekistan on two-nation visit, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev receives him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Uzbekistan on Saturday, beginning the first leg of his two-nation tour. Upon his arrival in the capital, Tashkent, he received a warm welcome at the airport from Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
The two leaders exchanged a handshake and shared a hug following PM Modi’s arrival. During his visit, the Prime Minister is expected to hold delegation-level talks with President Mirziyoyev.
In his departure statement, PM Modi said that the India-Uzbekistan Strategic Partnership had made significant progress in recent years.
PM Modi lays wreath at Yangi Uzbekistan Park in Tashkent
Following his arrival in Tashkent, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a wreath at Yangi Uzbekistan Park, ANI reported. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev accompanied PM Modi during the ceremony.
Yangi Uzbekistan Park is among the largest public parks in the country and was inaugurated on August 31, 2021, to mark the 30th anniversary of Uzbekistan’s independence. This marks PM Modi’s fourth visit to Uzbekistan, following his diplomatic engagements there in 2015, 2016 and 2022.
PM Modi is scheduled to travel to Bishkek next, following an invitation from the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, to attend the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.
What’s on PM Modi’s two-nation visit agenda?
PM Modi’s visit to Uzbekistan from August 29 to 30 will be followed by his trip to the Kyrgyz Republic from August 31 to September 1 to participate in the SCO Summit. During his stay in Uzbekistan, PM Modi will hold delegation-level talks with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev aimed at further strengthening the strategic partnership between India and Uzbekistan, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.
The two leaders are expected to review cooperation in key areas, including digital connectivity, energy, trade and investment, education, defence and people-to-people ties, while also setting priorities for future engagement. According to the statement, they will also exchange views on advancing their shared development goals under Viksit Bharat 2047 and Uzbekistan-2030.
During his visit, PM Modi is also expected to pay visits to the Shastri Memorial in Tashkent and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies.
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