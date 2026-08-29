/PM Modi lands in Uzbekistan on two-nation visit, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev receives him

PM Modi’s visit to Uzbekistan from August 29 to 30 will be followed by his trip to the Kyrgyz Republic from August 31 to September 1 to participate in the SCO Summit. During his stay in Uzbekistan, PM Modi will hold delegation-level talks with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev aimed at further strengthening the strategic partnership between India and Uzbekistan, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.