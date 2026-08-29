Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /PM Modi lands in Uzbekistan on two-nation visit, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev receives him

PM Modi lands in Uzbekistan on two-nation visit, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev receives him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tashkent for the first leg of his two-nation tour and was warmly received by Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev ahead of delegation-level talks.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 08:00 PM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 08:19 PM IST
PM Modi lands in Uzbekistan on two-nation visit, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev receives him
Image Credit: X/@narendramodi

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
PM Modi lands in Uzbekistan on two-nation visit, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev receives him
2
3
4
5