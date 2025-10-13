PM Modi Meets Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei To Discuss Responsible AI And India Expansion

New Delhi: Dario Amodei, CEO and Co-founder of the AI safety and research company Anthropic, held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday in New Delhi. The discussion focused on India’s emerging role in shaping the global landscape of responsible and ethical artificial intelligence.

The meeting comes in the wake of Anthropic’s recent announcement to expand its presence in India with a new office set to open in Bengaluru in 2026. The company aims to recruit local talent and collaborate with Indian businesses, startups, and nonprofit organizations to leverage AI across critical sectors such as education, agriculture, and healthcare, focusing on solutions that are both innovative and socially responsible.

Glad to meet you. India’s vibrant tech ecosystem and talented youth are driving AI innovation that is human-centric and responsible. We welcome Anthropic’s expansion and look forward to working together to harness AI for growth across key sectors.@DarioAmodei https://t.co/XgsZb70uyJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2025

“Today I met with PM @narendramodi to discuss Anthropic's expansion to India—where Claude Code use is up 5× since June. How India deploys AI across critical sectors like education, healthcare, and agriculture for over a billion people will be essential in shaping the future of AI,” Amodei posted on X.

Anthropic’s Expansion Plans in India

The company earlier announced that it is expanding its global operations to India, with plans to open an office in Bengaluru in early 2026.

“Bengaluru will serve as our second office in Asia Pacific after Tokyo, which will open in the coming months. This expansion will help us serve India’s rapidly growing AI ecosystem and reflects the increasing international demand we’re seeing for Claude,” according to the company.

“India is compelling because of the scale of its technical talent and the commitment from the Indian government to ensure the benefits of artificial intelligence reach all areas of society, not just concentrated pockets,” said Amodei in a statement.

Dario Amodei highlighted that India’s appeal lies in its vast pool of technical talent and the government’s commitment to making the benefits of artificial intelligence accessible across all sections of society, not just select areas. He noted that there is strong alignment between the challenges India is addressing and Anthropic’s mission, including deploying AI across multiple languages and contexts and establishing frameworks for responsible and ethical governance.

Focus on Indic Languages and Inclusive AI

“India's AI ecosystem will play a central role in how AI develops globally and democratically, and we’re looking forward to working with organisations in India to pave a path for how beneficial AI can be scaled in a way that serves everyone,” he added.

The expansion into India also dovetails with its continuing investment in advancing Claude’s Indic language capabilities.

“Building robust support for the languages and contexts that matter most to users in India will be a cornerstone of our work in the region. Claude already provides support across major Indic languages, and will launch enhanced performance in Hindi and nearly a dozen additional languages, including Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, and Urdu,” said the company.

