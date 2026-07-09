/'Like sugar in milk': PM Modi praises Indian diaspora; credits them for stronger India-Australia ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised the Indian community in Australia, saying Indians blend into societies like "sugar in milk" and make them stronger and sweeter. Addressing a community event in Melbourne, PM Modi said the diaspora remains deeply connected to India while making significant contributions to Australia's growth and development.
"We Indians are just like sugar dissolving in milk, making it even sweeter. We Indians keep infusing the world with the essence of our love. The milk at home might be Australian, but the tea brewed is Indian. The lentils and vegetables are Australian, yet they are tempered with authentic Indian spices," he said.
PM Modi described the community event in Melbourne as a "blockbuster" and thanked people for the warm welcome.
"I would like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land on which we meet, and I pay my respects to their Elders, past, present and emerging. This show is houseful. It is a blockbuster... Before this, I had met you all twice in Sydney. I was also waiting to meet the people of Melbourne. So this time I thought I would have a flat white coffee with the people of Melbourne," he said.
PM Modi also praised the Indian community in Australia for its contribution to strengthening India-Australia relations, saying the diaspora had played the biggest role in taking bilateral ties to new heights. Addressing a community event in Melbourne, PM Modi also thanked Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for his continued support and engagement with the Indian community.
"When I visited Australia in 2014, it was the first time an Indian Prime Minister had visited in 28 years. And you might recall I said then that you would not have to wait another 28 years. This is my third visit in the last 12 years, a hat-trick of visits. This demonstrates the great heights that the relationship between India and Australia has reached. And do you know who played the biggest role in this? It wasn't Modi; it was all of you," he said.
PM Modi highlighted the strong presence of Indian culture in Melbourne and surrounding areas. He said Indian traditions and businesses have become an important part of local life.
He said, "It is said that the city of Melbourne offers a glimpse of all four seasons in a single day. However, the Indian community has made it even more vibrant with its own cultural hues. Here in Melbourne and the surrounding areas, there are many places and markets infused with the spirit of Indianness. Some call them 'Little India,' while others call them 'Mini India'; whatever the name, they are steeped in Indian culture. Someone showed me a video of one such market. The video mentioned that sales are constantly going on there. People get completely swept up in the excitement of these sales; even if one isn't in the mood to shop, one ends up buying something anyway. 'Sale ke chakkar mein log ghanchakkar ban jate hain.'.."
PM Modi said Indian traditions, spirituality and cultural activities continue to thrive among the Indian community in Australia.
"You must have heard about the new trend of 'Bhajan Clubbing' in India; it is being driven by our Gen Z. Here in Australia, too, I hear that your weekends are filled with faith and spirituality. Whether it is the Lord Satyanarayan Katha at someone’s home, Ardas at the Gurudwara, children performing Bhangra or Bharatanatyam, or a cricket tournament in progress, there is always something happening. And now, the Indian Film Festival has arrived here as well; it is set to begin in Melbourne in just a few days. I extend my best wishes in advance for its successful organization," he said.
PM Modi spoke about India's progress in technology, metro networks and modern transport systems over the last decade.
"Today, India has become the world's second-largest 5G market. India is rapidly working on 'Made in India' 6G technology. Over the past 12 years, the metro network has expanded to more than two dozen cities across India. Today, over 12.5 million people travel by metro in India daily. India possesses the third-largest metro network in the world. We are rapidly expanding semi-high-speed networks in India, such as the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail and Vande Bharat," he said.
PM Modi said India is working with new ambitions and bigger goals as it moves towards becoming a developed country.
"The India of the 21st century is working towards the goal of becoming a developed nation. When one dream is realised, a new one is born. It used to be said that one lamp lights a thousand others; today, I say that one dream gives birth to another, thousands of dreams emerge. When one goal is achieved, an even greater resolve takes its place. This is an India that believes in 'Grow More, Achieve More.' We are a nation of 1.4 billion people, brimming with aspirations," he said.
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