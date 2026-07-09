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'Like sugar in milk': PM Modi praises Indian diaspora; credits them for stronger India-Australia ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed members of the Indian community in Melbourne, Australia, where he described the gathering as a "blockbuster" event. Speaking to a packed audience, Modi thanked attendees for their warm welcome and joked about sharing a flat white coffee with the people of Melbourne during his visit.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 03:38 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 04:14 PM IST
'Like sugar in milk': PM Modi praises Indian diaspora; credits them for stronger India-Australia ties
Image Credit: YT/@NarendraModi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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