/'Like sugar in milk': PM Modi praises Indian diaspora; credits them for stronger India-Australia ties

He said, "It is said that the city of Melbourne offers a glimpse of all four seasons in a single day. However, the Indian community has made it even more vibrant with its own cultural hues. Here in Melbourne and the surrounding areas, there are many places and markets infused with the spirit of Indianness. Some call them 'Little India,' while others call them 'Mini India'; whatever the name, they are steeped in Indian culture. Someone showed me a video of one such market. The video mentioned that sales are constantly going on there. People get completely swept up in the excitement of these sales; even if one isn't in the mood to shop, one ends up buying something anyway. 'Sale ke chakkar mein log ghanchakkar ban jate hain.'.."