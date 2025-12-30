PM Modi, Muhammad Yunus Condole Khaleda Zia’s Death, Recalls Her Role In Strengthening India-Bangladesh Ties

Khaleda Zia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia, remembering her role in strengthening ties between India and Bangladesh.

Condoling the loss of the veteran leader and former chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, PM Modi said he was deeply saddened by the news of her passing. In a message shared on X, he extended heartfelt condolences to her family and the people of Bangladesh, and prayed for strength for her loved ones to cope with the loss.

Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka.



Our sincerest condolences to her family and all the people of Bangladesh. May the Almighty grant her family the fortitude to bear this tragic loss.



As the… pic.twitter.com/BLg6K52vak Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2025

The Prime Minister also highlighted Khaleda Zia’s contribution to bilateral relations, noting that her efforts toward nurturing India Bangladesh ties would be remembered with respect. Recalling their meeting in 2015, shortly after he assumed office, PM Modi said her vision and legacy would continue to inspire the partnership between the two nations. He concluded by offering prayers for her soul to rest in peace.

Muhammad Yunus Condoles Khaleda Zia’s Death

In a condolence message, the Chief Advisor said that with the passing of Khaleda Zia, the nation has lost a great guardian.

"I am deeply saddened and grief-stricken by her death," he said. Yunus stated that Khaleda Zia was not merely the leader of a political party; she represented an important chapter in the history of Bangladesh.

The government had declared her a Very, Very Important Person (VVIP) of the State earlier this month. The Chief Advisor stated that her role in establishing democracy and a multi-party political culture will be remembered forever.

"Through her uncompromising leadership, the nation was repeatedly freed from undemocratic conditions and inspired to regain liberty. The nation will remember her contributions to the country and its people with respect," he said.

Yunus further said that with her death, the country has lost an experienced and proven stateswoman.

"Despite political differences, her long political journey dedicated to national welfare, her people oriented leadership, and her firm resolve always showed the way. With her death, the country has lost an experienced and proven stateswoman," he said.

Khaleda Zia, aged 80, passed away at around 6 am on Tuesday after battling illness for several days, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party said in an official statement. A towering figure in Bangladesh’s political landscape, her death comes shortly after her son Tarique Rahman returned to the country following 17 years in exile in London.

Khaleda Zia made history in 1991 by becoming Bangladesh’s first woman prime minister. She later served a second term from 2001 to 2006. One of the defining features of her long political career was her intense rivalry with Sheikh Hasina, a contest that shaped national politics for decades.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tribute to Khaleda Zia comes at a sensitive political moment, with Sheikh Hasina currently living in exile in India. Hasina, Zia’s long time political rival, has been residing in India since being removed from office in August 2024.