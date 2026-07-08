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PM Modi offers prayers at Prambanan Temple, inaugurates restoration project with Indonesian Prez

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto jointly inaugurated the UNESCO World Heritage Prambanan Temple restoration project in Yogyakarta, reaffirming the deep civilisational and strategic ties between India and Indonesia.

Published: Jul 08, 2026, 11:47 AM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 11:47 AM IST
PM Modi offers prayers at Prambanan Temple, inaugurates restoration project with Indonesian Prez
Image Credit: IANS

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