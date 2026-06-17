/PM Modi raises maritime safety of 'lakhs of Indian seafarers' in Hormuz in meeting with Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday raised the issue of maritime security and the safety of Indian seafarers during his bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France, underscoring the need to ensure uninterrupted and secure global shipping routes.
PM Modi said that "lakhs of Indians are working as seafarers" and emphasized that their safety remains a key priority amid ongoing developments in West Asia.
"Keeping the Strait of Hormuz open is vital for the global economy," PM Modi said, adding that he was confident the safety of seafarers would be given priority under the peace understanding between the United States and Iran.
#WATCH | Evian, France | PM Modi tells US President Trump, "We have always said that freedom of navigation should be ensured and we should also stress upon that. Lakhs of Indian seafarers are om duty in different seas of the world in the sector of maritime trade. I believe that… pic.twitter.com/zeELdPyozB— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2026
During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi also congratulated President Trump for his contributions to the recent peace efforts in West Asia.
"I commend you for your leadership on the progress that has been made in the efforts to restore peace in West Asia," he told the US President."Thank you for rekindling hope for bringing peace to West Asia," PM Modi said during the talks.
At the G7 Summit, Trump told reporters that he had a "very good" conversation with Prime Minister Modi and said that both countries are working on trade deals.
The meeting represented the first formal bilateral engagement between the two leaders in more than 16 months and took place amid ongoing efforts by both sides to stabilize relations following a period of friction.
PM Modi said both the countries' team had been working closely to reach their shared targets and highlighted a "new speed and energy" in India-US relations.
The discussions come at a time when India and the United States are continuing negotiations on a proposed bilateral trade pact. The meeting also takes place amid evolving energy dynamics following US-led peace efforts with Iran and the anticipated reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
Maritime security remains as key concern
Maritime safety was a key focus during the talks, with PM Modi stressing the need to safeguard vital commercial shipping routes and ensure the security of seafarers operating in the region. The issue is particularly significant for India following the deaths of three Indian sailors earlier this month in US military strikes targeting commercial vessels near the coast of Oman.
Responding to questions about the incident, President Trump conveyed his condolences over the loss of the Indian seafarers.
"I heard about that. It's a rough profession, there's no question about it. And we work together on it. This has been happening throughout time, but we work together," he said. "We love all of those people, and they're great people," Trump added.
Previously, New Delhi had raised lodged strong protest with US over the incident. At the G7 outreach session earlier, PM Modi had also appealed for ensuring security of maritime routes, so that seafarers can perform their duties without fear.
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