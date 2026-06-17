Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /PM Modi raises maritime safety of 'lakhs of Indian seafarers' in Hormuz in meeting with Trump

PM Modi raises maritime safety of 'lakhs of Indian seafarers' in Hormuz in meeting with Trump

PM Modi said that "lakhs of Indians are working as seafarers" and emphasized that their safety remains a key priority amid ongoing developments in West Asia.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 08:23 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 09:07 PM IST
PM Modi raises maritime safety of 'lakhs of Indian seafarers' in Hormuz in meeting with Trump
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend talks about his untimely death
Sushant Singh Rajput3 min ago
2
J&K terror case5 min ago
3
FIFA World Cup 20266 min ago
4
Modi-Trump meeting48 min ago
5
Suniel Shetty51 min ago