PM Modi’s 5-Nation Visit: What Ghana, Brazil, Argentina, Namibia And Trinidad Bring To The Defence Table

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is out of the country on a week-long tour from July 2 to 9. His stops include Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil and Namibia. Diplomacy is driving the headlines, but defence is a strong subplot. Behind closed doors, New Delhi is watching weapon systems, surveillance gear, drone programs and potential partnerships.

Ghana – A Defence Sector Still Taking Shape

Ghana’s military does not make global rankings. It focuses on local stability and regional peacekeeping. Most of its equipment comes from imports.

Assault rifles like the AK-47 are common. Armoured vehicles are few. Advanced missiles and tanks are nearly absent.

In recent years, the country has shown interest in drones. Indigenous production is limited. India could step in. Cybersecurity, drone surveillance and training could anchor future cooperation.

Trinidad and Tobago – A Coast Guard With Strategic Potential

This Caribbean country runs a small and focused military. Internal security and coastal patrols shape its priorities. Its defence force uses light armoured vehicles and standard firearms. It has no missiles, no submarines and no nuclear capability.

But its coast guard has patrol boats and surveillance choppers. India has longstanding ties with Port of Spain. A fresh defence chapter could open, especially with patrol vessels and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Argentina – A Traditional Force Looking To Modernise

Argentina fields a mid-tier military by South American standards. Its air force still uses Mirage jets bought from France. It operates locally developed TAM tanks. Diesel-electric submarines form the core of its navy.

But budget cuts have slowed upgrades. Recently, Argentina has taken interest in cyber warfare and drone systems. If talks progress, Argentina might explore Indian weapons – possibly BrahMos missiles or defence electronics.

Brazil – The Big Player in Latin America

Brazil is South America’s strongest military power. Its inventory is modern and diverse. The air force flies Embraer’s Super Tucano fighter. Rocket launch systems like ASTROS II boost its land forces. The navy has French-designed Scorpene submarines. It is now building a nuclear-powered submarine.

It already shares defence ties with India. Modi’s visit may take them further. Akash missiles, anti-drone tech and joint production deals could be on the table.

Namibia – Small Force, Growing Interest

Namibia has a small military. Most of its firepower comes from light weapons, mainly assault rifles and APCs. Old Soviet-era tanks like the T-55 are still in service. China has supplied a few naval patrol boats.

Recently, Namibia has shown interest in drones and remote surveillance systems. India already has a nuclear cooperation deal with Namibia.

Modi’s visit may spark new talks – perhaps around defence exports or training exchanges.

This five-nation tour covers more than just diplomacy. It is also a quiet exploration of India’s expanding defence footprint. From West Africa to Latin America, New Delhi is hunting new partners, new buyers and new grounds for strategic depth.