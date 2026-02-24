Advertisement
NewsWorldPM Modi’s Israel visit triggers political tussle: Opposition threatens to boycott Parliament
ISRAEL POLITICS

PM Modi’s Israel visit triggers political tussle: Opposition threatens to boycott Parliament

Israeli opposition parties have threatened to boycott Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the Knesset if the Chief Justice of Israel’s Supreme Court is not invited, causing concern at the Indian Embassy.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2026, 07:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
PM Modi’s Israel visit triggers political tussle: Opposition threatens to boycott ParliamentPM Modi with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. (File photo: Reuters)

Tel Aviv: Tensions have risen in Israel’s domestic politics ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. Opposition leader Yair Lapid has warned that his party may boycott Modi’s address to the Knesset if the tradition of inviting the chief justice is not followed.

PM Modi is expected to arrive in Israel on February 25 for a two-day visit, during which he will address the Israeli parliament, meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and hold discussions with President Isaac Herzog.

Opposition insists chief justice must be invited

Lapid has emphasised that Chief Justice Yitzhak Amit must be invited to the parliamentary session where Modi will deliver his speech. This is not a call to disrupt the visit, but a statement that the government seems to be deliberately creating a difficult situation.

The Opposition has put forward the demand as a matter of protocol and respect for judicial traditions.
Threat to boycott Modi’s address

Lapid recently addressed the Knesset, stating that the Indian Embassy has expressed concern over the situation. He said that the invitation to Prime Minister Modi is a moment of honour for all. He further stated that if the coalition refuses to include the chief justice during this special session, the Opposition would not participate in the proceedings.

Concerns over India’s image

Lapid also said that they do not want India to face embarrassment due to Israel’s internal disagreements. He warned that it would be inappropriate for a visiting prime minister to address a half-empty parliament.

The Opposition says the demand is about following rules and respecting court traditions.

Netanyahu’s clash with chief justice

Since Yitzhak Amit became chief justice in January 2025, Justice Minister Levin has refused to accept his authority, denying him official meetings and protocol recognition.

Israeli law has not officially announced his appointment, showing the ongoing tensions with Netanyahu’s government.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

