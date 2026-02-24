PM Modi’s Israel visit triggers political tussle: Opposition threatens to boycott Parliament

Tel Aviv: Tensions have risen in Israel’s domestic politics ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. Opposition leader Yair Lapid has warned that his party may boycott Modi’s address to the Knesset if the tradition of inviting the chief justice is not followed.

PM Modi is expected to arrive in Israel on February 25 for a two-day visit, during which he will address the Israeli parliament, meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and hold discussions with President Isaac Herzog.

Opposition insists chief justice must be invited

Lapid has emphasised that Chief Justice Yitzhak Amit must be invited to the parliamentary session where Modi will deliver his speech. This is not a call to disrupt the visit, but a statement that the government seems to be deliberately creating a difficult situation.

The Opposition has put forward the demand as a matter of protocol and respect for judicial traditions.

Threat to boycott Modi’s address

Lapid recently addressed the Knesset, stating that the Indian Embassy has expressed concern over the situation. He said that the invitation to Prime Minister Modi is a moment of honour for all. He further stated that if the coalition refuses to include the chief justice during this special session, the Opposition would not participate in the proceedings.

Concerns over India’s image

Lapid also said that they do not want India to face embarrassment due to Israel’s internal disagreements. He warned that it would be inappropriate for a visiting prime minister to address a half-empty parliament.

The Opposition says the demand is about following rules and respecting court traditions.

Netanyahu’s clash with chief justice

Since Yitzhak Amit became chief justice in January 2025, Justice Minister Levin has refused to accept his authority, denying him official meetings and protocol recognition.

Israeli law has not officially announced his appointment, showing the ongoing tensions with Netanyahu’s government.