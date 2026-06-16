/PM Modi shakes hand with Trump at G7 Summit in France; first meeting in 16 months | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump shook hands at the G7 Summit in Evian, France, in their first public meeting in 16 months.
The brief encounter was cordial, with both leaders smiling as they greeted each other ahead of the summit sessions. The interaction took place as world leaders gathered for the summit hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, who welcomed PM Modi at the venue before the discussions on key global issues began.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump seen interacting at the G7 Summit in Evian, France.— ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2026
(Video: DD News) pic.twitter.com/HIiZPZOyxR
The Modi-Trump handshake was one of the most closely watched moments at the G7 Summit. It marked the leaders’ first in-person meeting since Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Washington in February 2025, shortly after Donald Trump began his second term in the White House.
The interaction occurred at a delicate time for India-US relations, which have faced considerable strain in recent months over differences regarding the Operation Sindoor ceasefire and the Trump administration’s tariff measures on Indian exports.
Prime Minister Modi was seated next to President Trump during the leaders’ session, where Trump was seen giving a double thumbs-up gesture while sitting beside him.
PM Modi arrived in Evian for a two-day visit to attend the summit. This marks his seventh consecutive appearance at the G7 Summit, highlighting India’s increasingly prominent role in global discussions.
On the sidelines, Modi’s schedule is filled with high-level bilateral engagements. He is scheduled to hold meetings with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. These discussions are expected to focus on strengthening bilateral ties and addressing key regional and global issues. In the evening, he will join other world leaders at a gala dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.
The summit agenda is expected to focus on global economic stability, energy security, artificial intelligence, the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, and other key geopolitical developments.
Although not a G7 member, India has become a regular participant in the forum. New Delhi is likely to use this platform to highlight the priorities and concerns of the Global South and advocate for stronger international cooperation on issues affecting developing countries.
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