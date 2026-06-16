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  • /PM Modi shakes hand with Trump at G7 Summit in France; first meeting in 16 months | WATCH

PM Modi shakes hand with Trump at G7 Summit in France; first meeting in 16 months | WATCH

The interaction took place as world leaders gathered for the summit hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, who welcomed PM Modi at the venue before the discussions on key global issues began.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 07:19 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 07:52 PM IST
PM Modi shakes hand with Trump at G7 Summit in France; first meeting in 16 months | WATCH
Image Credit: Screengrab/X/ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

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