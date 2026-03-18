PM Modi speaks to UAE President, emphasizes safe passage through Strait of Hormuz

India on Tuesday stressed the need to guarantee safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to review the situation in West Asia.

This marked the second conversation between Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Narendra Modi since the outbreak of the Israel–US conflict with Iran, with PM Modi also reaching out to several Arab leaders in recent days.

PM Modi said on social media that he had spoken with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed about the ongoing situation in West Asia, adding, “We agreed on the importance of ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. We will continue to work together for the early restoration of peace, security and stability in the region."

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“Reiterated India’s strong condemnation of all attacks on the UAE that have resulted in loss of innocent lives and damage to civilian infrastructure,” he also said.

PM Modi also extended Eid greetings to his 'brother' Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, saying, "the two sides will “continue to work together for the early restoration of peace, security and stability in the region”.

On Tuesday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a projectile hit a tanker anchored 23 nautical miles (42.6 km) east of Fujairah in the UAE. The incident caused minor structural damage but no injuries, according to Al Jazeera. Separately, the UAE’s Ministry of Defence said that it was responding to attacks originating from Iran.

In a post on X, it said, "The UAE's air defenses are currently dealing with missile and drone attacks originating from Iran, and the Ministry of Defense confirms that the sounds heard in scattered areas of the country are the result of the air defense systems intercepting ballistic missiles, as well as fighter jets intercepting drones and loitering munitions."

India has consistently underscored the need to safeguard around 10 million Indian nationals residing in West Asia, including approximately four million in the UAE. Several Indians have also been injured in Iranian drone and missile attacks targeting infrastructure in the UAE.

Earlier, PM Modi spoke to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on March 2, when he condemned the attacks on the UAE and expressed support for de-escalation and regional peace. In recent days, Modi has also held discussions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, and Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.