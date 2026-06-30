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PM Modi speaks with Iranian President Pezeshkian, stresses importance of freedom of navigation in Hormuz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, reiterating India's support for resolving regional issues through dialogue and diplomacy while stressing the importance of lasting peace and freedom of navigation.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 10:42 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 10:57 PM IST
PM Modi speaks with Iranian President Pezeshkian, stresses importance of freedom of navigation in Hormuz
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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