/PM Modi speaks with Iranian President Pezeshkian, stresses importance of freedom of navigation in Hormuz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday. During the call, President Pezeshkian briefed PM Modi on the latest developments in West Asia and the way forward.
PM Modi welcomed the understanding that had been reached between the US and Iran and reiterated India’s consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.
He further emphasized the need for continued efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region and highlighted the importance of protecting freedom of navigation and commerce.
In a post on X, PM Modi said that during his conversation with President Pezeshkian, he welcomed the progress made in the negotiations and expressed hope that efforts will lead to lasting peace.
Spoke with the President of Iran, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, on the recent developments in West Asia. Welcomed the progress made in the negotiations and expressed hope that continued efforts will lead to lasting peace in the region. Reiterated the importance of freedom of navigation…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 30, 2026
This was the third conversation between the two leaders since the conflict erupted in West Asia on February 28 between Israel and the United States on one side and Iran on the other. The leaders had previously spoken on March 12 and March 21. In those earlier calls, Prime Minister Modi had emphasized India’s priority on ensuring the safety and well-being of Indian nationals in the region, including in Iran, as well as the importance of unhindered transit of energy and goods. He had also extended greetings on Navroz and Eid.
The latest talks between the two leaders come days after the virtual signing of a 14-point MoU between the United States and Iran, which includes provisions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and easing financial restrictions on Iran.
On Tuesday, Iran said that the Islamic Republic has “no plans” to hold any meetings with the United States in the coming days at any level. However, diplomatic engagements continue separately in Doha regarding the implementation of the 14-point memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the hostilities in West Asia.
On Tuesday, Iran said that the Islamic Republic has “no plans” to hold any meetings with the United States in the coming days at any level. However, diplomatic engagements continue separately in Doha regarding the implementation of the 14-point memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the hostilities in West Asia.
"Basically, we have no plans to meet with the American side at any level in the next few days," the spokesperson said.
Earlier, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the funeral ceremonies for Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The invitation was extended last week for the six-day programme, which will be held across three Iranian cities starting July 4.
New Delhi has not yet announced the official level of its participation, and it is considered highly unlikely that Prime Minister Modi will attend. According to sources familiar with the matter, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain are expected to represent India at the ceremonies in Tehran.
The funeral programme will begin with farewell ceremonies in Tehran on July 4-5, followed by the main funeral procession on July 6. Ceremonies will also take place in the holy city of Qom on July 7, while the burial is scheduled in Khamenei’s hometown of Mashhad on July 9.
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