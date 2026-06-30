/PM Modi speaks with Iranian President Pezeshkian, stresses importance of freedom of navigation in Hormuz

This was the third conversation between the two leaders since the conflict erupted in West Asia on February 28 between Israel and the United States on one side and Iran on the other. The leaders had previously spoken on March 12 and March 21. In those earlier calls, Prime Minister Modi had emphasized India’s priority on ensuring the safety and well-being of Indian nationals in the region, including in Iran, as well as the importance of unhindered transit of energy and goods. He had also extended greetings on Navroz and Eid.