PM Modi Speaks With Qatar Amir, Expresses 'Deep Concern' At Israeli Strikes In Doha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and expressed "deep concern" over the recent strikes in Doha. The conversation took place after the Israeli strikes in Doha on Tuesday.

In a post on X, PM Modi informed about his conversation with Qatar Amir and stated, Spoke with Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and expressed deep concern at the attacks in Doha. India condemns the violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly State of Qatar."

"We support resolution of issues through dialogue and diplomacy, and avoiding escalation. India stands firmly in support of peace and stability in the region, and against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," he added.

Additionally, as per the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM appreciated the role being played by Qatar in promoting regional peace and stability, including its mediation efforts in Gaza to achieve a ceasefire and the release of all hostages.

"Sheikh Tamim thanked Prime Minister Modi for the expression of solidarity with the people and the State of Qatar. The two leaders also expressed satisfaction at the sustained progress in the India-Qatar Strategic Partnership and reiterated their commitment to advance bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest. They agreed to remain in close touch," read a statement issued by the PMO.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday stated that India was "deeply concerned" by the development and its impact on the security situation in the region.

"We strongly urge restraint and diplomacy, so that peace and security in the region is not endangered," the MEA stated after the Israeli strikes.

India-Qatar Ties

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani was on State Visit to India in February, earlier this year at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. He was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising ministers, officials and business leaders.

According to IANS, during their meeting, both leaders recalled the historic trade linkages, deep-rooted people-to-people ties and robust bilateral relations between both countries.

The leaders had also expressed the desire for further expanding and deepening of the multifaceted relationship between both countries.

Israeli Airstrikes In Doha

Israel launched an unprecedented airstrike in the Qatari capital of Doha on Tuesday, targeting a building used by senior Hamas officials in what Israeli authorities described as an attempt to assassinate leaders of the group.



In a joint statement, the military and the Shin Bet security agency confirmed responsibility, saying the strike targeted Hamas leaders "directly responsible for the October 7 massacre" and used "precise munitions and intelligence" to limit civilian harm.

Moreover, eyewitnesses heard loud explosions and saw a large plume of smoke rising over the Qatari capital; however, no initial casualties were reported.

(with IANS inputs)