PM Modi To Visit The Only Muslim Nation That Stood By India Since 1971, Gave Navy Rare Access – Is A Major Deal About To Break?

India Gulf Diplomacy: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing for a visit to Oman next week. The trip carries weight far beyond protocol. For more than seven decades, Muscat has stood beside India as one of its closest and most dependable Muslim partners in West Asia. Its leadership has often spoken up for India even on difficult global platforms, especially on issues linked to terrorism, earning it a unique place among India’s friends in the region.

A Visit That Pakistan Is Watching Closely

Officials tracking regional politics believe this visit will not go unnoticed in Islamabad. Oman has always maintained a strong and consistent relationship with New Delhi, and its cooperation with India has grown remarkably across defence, trade and energy.

People familiar with the long arc of India-Oman ties call this relationship one of the most enduring in the Gulf.

Marking 70 Years Of Diplomatic Ties

According to an ET report, the prime minister will travel to Muscat to commemorate 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The visit comes almost two years after Oman’s ruler, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, made his first state visit to New Delhi in December 2023.

His trip set the stage for deeper engagement, and PM Modi’s arrival is expected to push that momentum forward.

A Gateway Granted To The Indian Navy

Oman has consistently shown a level of trust that India rarely receives from any other nation in the region. It is the only Muslim-majority country that openly backed India during the 1971 war with Pakistan.

Defence cooperation has grown steadily ever since. An official aware of military exchanges said Oman was the first Gulf nation to hold joint exercises with all three Indian services.

The bond strengthened further when Oman allowed the Indian Navy access to its Duqm port on the Indian Ocean. This single decision has given India a logistical foothold in West Asia, expanding its maritime presence and strengthening naval operations across a region vital to global trade.

A Muslim Nation That Has Consistently Backed India

There is now a strong Indian-origin community woven into Omani society, with many holding positions of influence and responsibility. Muscat has always maintained a friendly voice for India even within the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), especially on the issues related to terrorism.

Diplomats see this as a rare and meaningful gesture in a region where political alignments often change quickly.

Economic Partnership Set For A New Lift-Off

Experts say Modi’s visit may clear the path for the long-discussed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Such a pact would give bilateral trade a firm and predictable framework.

Numbers shared by the Indian Embassy in Muscat show how fast the commercial relationship is already growing. Bilateral trade, which stood at USD 8.95 billion in 2023-24, climbed to USD 10.61 billion in 2024-25. Officials expect the upward trend to continue as investment and energy cooperation further strengthen.