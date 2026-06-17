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The G7 behind-the-scenes: The moment world leaders rewrote the diplomatic rulebook for India | Video

The 52nd G7 Summit in France offered a glimpse of India's rising global stature, as the warmth and respect shown to PM Modi went well beyond customary diplomatic protocol.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 11:03 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 11:22 PM IST
The G7 behind-the-scenes: The moment world leaders rewrote the diplomatic rulebook for India | Video
Image Credit: ANI. PM Modi draws warm reception from world leaders at G7 summit.

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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