/The G7 behind-the-scenes: The moment world leaders rewrote the diplomatic rulebook for India | Video

In the short video shared along with the post, world leaders can be seen smiling, exchanging warm greetings, and leaning in for hugs as they interact with PM Modi. The interactions appeared friendly and relaxed, reflecting a sense of warmth and familiarity that went beyond the formal handshakes usually seen at such summits. The clips quickly spread across social media, with many users viewing them as a sign of India's growing influence and standing on the global stage.