/The G7 behind-the-scenes: The moment world leaders rewrote the diplomatic rulebook for India | Video

India's rising stature on the world stage was on full display at the 52nd G7 Summit in Évian-les-Bains, France, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew a warm welcome from global leaders. Many greeted him with handshakes and hugs that went beyond routine summit courtesy. Modi attended as a special guest, invited by France during its G7 presidency this year. The reception reflected how India's voice now carries weight at the world's biggest tables.
Sharing the moment on X, MyGovIndia wrote, "Respect Beyond Borders On Display!. From friendly handshakes to heartfelt embraces, world leaders welcomed PM Narendra Modi with great affection, highlighting India's increasing influence and strong partnerships across the world."
Respect Beyond Borders On Display! From friendly handshakes to heartfelt embraces, world leaders welcomed PM @narendramodi with great affection, highlighting India's increasing influence and strong partnerships across the world.#PMModiInFrance pic.twitter.com/z2Ya9HmdAr — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) June 16, 2026
In the short video shared along with the post, world leaders can be seen smiling, exchanging warm greetings, and leaning in for hugs as they interact with PM Modi. The interactions appeared friendly and relaxed, reflecting a sense of warmth and familiarity that went beyond the formal handshakes usually seen at such summits. The clips quickly spread across social media, with many users viewing them as a sign of India's growing influence and standing on the global stage.
French President Emmanuel Macron, who hosted the summit, stood out in these moments. He greeted PM Modi with a warm handshake and a hug, and the two were seen together many times, including when Modi arrived. The leaders know each other well from past meetings.
US President Donald Trump also shared a friendly greeting with PM Modi, meeting him after the official G7 family photo and again during bilateral talks. Their meeting drew wide attention, as the two leaders discussed a range of global and bilateral issues.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni shared a friendly moment with PM Modi too, exchanging greetings on the sidelines of the summit. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met him during the event, where the two greeted each other and held talks. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also held talks with Modi, meeting on the sidelines before they sat down together.
Many other leaders met PM Modi as well. These included Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and Kenyan President William Ruto also greeted him, underlining India's wide global reach.
Leaders often exchange greetings at such events, during arrivals, group photos, working sessions, and bilateral talks. Yet the warmth shown to PM Modi stood out and reflected India's growing role in world affairs.
PM Modi is in France for the 52nd G7 Summit, where he hopes to make India's partnership with France even stronger. The two countries share a close strategic partnership, and France used its rotating G7 presidency to invite India as an official outreach partner.
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