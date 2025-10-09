Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday welcomed the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan between Israel and Hamas, describing it as a step toward lasting peace in the region.

"We welcome the agreement on the first phase of President Trump's peace plan. This is also a reflection of the strong leadership of PM Netanyahu," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Modi also expressed hope that the release of hostages, along with increased humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza, would provide them relief and help lay the foundation for lasting peace in the region.

"We hope the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite to them and pave the way for lasting peace," PM Modi added in the post.

Prime Minister Modi issued his statement just hours after US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had reached a US- and Qatari-mediated agreement for the release of hostages and a partial withdrawal of troops.

Earlier today, while announcing the breakthrough on Truth Social, Trump said that as part of the first phase of the Gaza peace plan, Hamas will release Israeli hostages and Israel will withdraw its troops.

“I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan. This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed-upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace. All Parties will be treated fairly!” Trump wrote in the post.

Israel-Gaza Conflict

Since the Israel-Gaza conflict began in October 2023, the violence has killed over 67,000 people and injured approximately 169,841. Thousands of people remain trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings. In Israel, the October 7 attacks claimed 1,139 lives and took around 200 people hostage.

The United Nations reports that over the past two years, the conflict has caused severe, life-changing injuries to nearly 42,000 Palestinians in Gaza, including thousands of children and more than 5,000 amputations, according to Al Jazeera.

