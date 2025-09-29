PM Modi Writes Foreword For Italian PM Meloni’s Autobiography; Lauds Women Empowerment

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s autobiography, I Am Giorgia: My Roots, My Principles, will soon be released in India by Rupa Publications, with a special foreword written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his note, PM Modi described Meloni’s journey as one defined not by “politics or power,” but by her courage, conviction, and commitment to public service. He said the book offers readers a candid glimpse into her heart and mind, showcasing the personal side of one of Europe’s most influential leaders.

"Over the last 11 years, I have had the privilege of engaging with many world leaders, each with a different life journey. At times, their journeys transcend personal stories and speak to something larger. They remind us of ideals that have endured across cultures and centuries. Prime Minister Meloni has several such instances in her accomplished life, making this book very special. Her journey is inspiring and historic," Prime Minister Modi wrote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted in his foreword that when Giorgia Meloni took office, many in the press and among political analysts were doubtful about her ability to lead. However, he said Meloni quickly proved them wrong, bringing stability to Italy and establishing herself as a strong and pragmatic leader on the global stage.

"However, being the remarkable leader that she is, Giorgia Meloni has provided strength and stability to her nation. She has always been pragmatic and committed to furthering global good. She has consistently voiced the interests of Italy with remarkable clarity. At the same time, she has also been deeply attuned to the challenges of our interconnected world, engaging with a clear sense of responsibility and purpose on the global stage," Prime Minister Modi wrote.

"There are various ways to understand as well as appreciate Prime Minister Meloni's rise and leadership. Among those, I can see a strong connection between her story and the concept of Nari Shakti, the divine feminine energy that has been venerated in Indic traditions for thousands of years in many forms," he added.

PM Modi wrote that Giorgia Meloni has remained connected to her roots while leading Italy with confidence on the global stage, calling her journey both inspiring and relatable. "That is why her journey resonates so deeply with us in India. This autobiography, I Am Giorgia, gives readers a candid and rare glimpse into the heart and mind of one of Europe's and the world's most dynamic and vibrant leaders. It is also deeply personal."

"Her journey from a modest neighbourhood in Rome to Italy's highest political office highlights the power of purpose over narrow partisan politics. Her purpose of defending motherhood, national identity and tradition will resonate with readers in India. Her belief in defending one's cultural heritage, while engaging with the world on equal terms, mirrors our own values. Her compassion for her people and her ideas to take them on the path of peace and prosperity echo throughout the book," the Prime Minister wrote.

India and Italy, he said, are bound by much more than treaties or trade. "We are bound by shared civilizational instincts like the defence of heritage, the strength of community and the celebration of womanhood as a guiding force. Our nations are joined in spirit by a respect for tradition and an embrace of modernity. This is the bedrock of my own personal friendship with Prime Minister Meloni," he wrote.

"I am confident that it will be well received as a refreshing story of an outstanding contemporary political leader and a patriot. It has been a great honour to have written this foreword. It is not just an autobiography; it is her Mann Ki Baat," Prime Minister Modi wrote, referring to his monthly radio address to the nation.