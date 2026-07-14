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PoJK civil unrest: JAAC declares massive 'long march' to Muzaffarabad as talks collapse

Massive civil unrest hits PoJK as women and children join anti-regime rallies. Following failed talks, the JAAC has called a 'Long March' to Muzaffarabad.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 08:30 AM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 08:30 AM IST
PoJK civil unrest: JAAC declares massive 'long march' to Muzaffarabad as talks collapse
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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