/PoJK civil unrest: JAAC declares massive 'long march' to Muzaffarabad as talks collapse

Unprecedented civil unrest has erupted in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) following a sudden outburst of large-scale mass rallies against the pro-Pakistani regime in place there. A key turning point came on Monday, July 13, when women and children joined in the mass rallies in unprecedented numbers marching on the streets with placards and protesting against the regime with shouts of basic rights and demands for economic relief.
The rising anger was triggered by the breakdown of negotiations held at the highest level between leaders of the protests and representatives of the government administration. In retaliation to this development, the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), the main political coalition organising the protests, has announced its decision to hold a "Long March" toward the capital city of Muzaffarabad on Wednesday, July 15.
Viral social media posts reveal highly organized rallies where women and children take the lead of protesters. Although these reports and video material cannot be verified independently due to the censorship of local media, regional authorities report the organisation has reached unprecedented heights.
In a move to rally support for the July 15 march, the JAAC has sounded the clarion call to all citizens in PoJK's districts. According to activists, they feel that decades of neglect in governance leave them with no other choice but to close major highways and cripple the city.
The ongoing protests are fueled by the growing economic crises, increasing unemployment rates and absence of political responsibility. The following list includes the demands compiled by the JAAC:
With the July 15 deadline for the 'Long March' fast approaching, Muzaffarabad has effectively become a fort. According to local administrative officials, even though they are ready to provide law and order, any violation of the cordon will be countered with force. As a result of such a deadlock in terms of stance, PoJK hangs by the thread of an extremely volatile political and security situation.
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