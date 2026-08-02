Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /PPP raises alarms over polling delays and code violations in PoK

PPP raises alarms over polling delays and code violations in PoK

PoJK assembly elections faced polling delays and allegations of electoral irregularities by the PPP. Voting in LA-27 Muzaffarabad-I was postponed as authorities struggled to reach polling stations amid severe weather conditions.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 02:11 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 02:11 PM IST
PPP raises alarms over polling delays and code violations in PoK
Image Credit: ANI/Reuters. Representative image.

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
CLAT 2027: Registration begins from August 3, exam on December 6; Check how to apply
2
3
4
5