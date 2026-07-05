/PoK clashes: One killed, several injured after Pakistan rangers open fire on protesters



The Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), the rights group that called the protest on Sunday, also stated that tensions escalated across the region, noting that one person was killed and several others were injured after Pakistani security forces opened fire and used shelling against protesters in the area.



According to the JAAC, thousands of people, including women, children and the elderly, gathered at Sardar Ghulam Hussain Khan Sports Stadium in Abbaspor as part of a wider protest movement demanding basic rights and the release of detained leaders, including JAAC leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir.



The committee stated that Pakistani security forces resorted to firing and shelling to disperse peaceful demonstrators, leaving several people critically injured.



The JAAC said large protest caravans continued to reach the sit-in site in Rawalakot, while demonstrations were also held in several other areas of PoJK. It said members of the Kashmiri diaspora staged protests in Auckland, New Zealand, demanding the release of detained activists.