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PoK clashes: One killed, several injured after Pakistan rangers open fire on protesters

The JAAC the rights group that called the protest on Sunday, also stated that tensions escalated across the region. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 07:33 PM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 07:35 PM IST
PoK clashes: One killed, several injured after Pakistan rangers open fire on protesters
Image Credit: ANI

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