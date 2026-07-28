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PoK elections: 1 killed as violence and rigging dominate voting

The first phase of polling in PoK was held on Monday, with more than 1.4 million registered voters casting ballots across 13 Assembly constituencies in the districts of Bhimber, Mirpur, and Kotli.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 08:02 AM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 08:02 AM IST
PoK elections: 1 killed as violence and rigging dominate voting
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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