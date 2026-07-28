/PoK elections: 1 killed as violence and rigging dominate voting

Violence, allegations of electoral rigging, and the killing of a political worker cast a shadow over the first phase of elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Monday. Coalition partners in Pakistan's federal government accused each other of undermining the electoral process, according to local media reports.
At least one person was killed and several others were injured during polling, as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) exchanged accusations of violence and election malpractice.
The PPP alleged that its 35-year-old worker, Mukhtar Younus, was shot dead in Kotli district during polling in Nikyal. The party claimed that supporters of the PML-N had opened fire. In a statement, the PPP said, "Our party worker, Mukhtar Younus, was killed and two others injured during incidents of firing by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidates."
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari expressed grief over Younus' death and questioned the response of the authorities, asking, "Where are the relevant authorities? What is the Election Commission doing?"
At a joint press conference, Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani accused the PML-N of orchestrating the violence.
Reporting on the developments, The Express Tribune said, "The PML-N and the PPP, coalition partners in the federal government, lobbed rigging allegations at each other as a party worker's death marred the electoral process in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)."
According to The Express Tribune, Ghani said that 35-year-old Mukhtar Younus was killed during polling in Nikyal. He alleged that the party had received information indicating that the firing came from the PML-N candidate or his supporters and added that several PPP workers were also injured.
The first phase of polling in PoK was held on Monday, with more than 1.4 million registered voters casting ballots across 13 Assembly constituencies in the districts of Bhimber, Mirpur, and Kotli.
The PoK government had appealed to voters to turn out in large numbers and declared a public holiday for polling day. The PML-N, PPP, and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) are among the major parties contesting the elections. Around 300 candidates are in the fray for the 13 Assembly seats being contested in the first phase.
Meanwhile, an official claimed that the electoral process in PoK was merely an eyewash, alleging that the outcome had already been decided by the Pakistan military.
The official further alleged that the military, under Field Marshal Asim Munir, has played a key role in ensuring that the Pakistan government does not concede to the demands of the people of PoK. According to the official, the army seeks complete control over PoK's political landscape to suppress any future protests.
(with IANS inputs)
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