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'POK not part of Pakistan': Thousands rally against Islamabad amid food supply crisis

Thousands of protesters rallied in Rawalakot, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK), declaring that the region is not part of Pakistan and accusing Islamabad of using food supply restrictions to suppress the ongoing anti-government movement.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 07:45 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 07:45 PM IST
'POK not part of Pakistan': Thousands rally against Islamabad amid food supply crisis
Image Credit: ANI

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