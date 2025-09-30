PoK Protests Turn Deadly: One Killed As Rival Groups Clash Over JKJAAC Demands

Violence has broken out in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as civil society groups' indefinite shutter-down and wheel-jam strike called in a charter of unfulfilled demands resulted in one death and several injuries. The September 29 strike was launched to put pressure on the government.

The violence widened on Monday as the two rival groups are said to have organized parallel protests, and during a confrontation near the Neelum Bridge where the death was reported. The authorities also imposed a blanket communication ban in the area since Sunday afternoon, cutting internet, mobile, and landline connectivity.

Deadly Clash At Neelum Bridge

The casualty occurred when a 'peace rally' led by Muslim Conference leader Raja Saqib Majeed reportedly clashed with protesters from the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC).

Witnesses, as cited by Dawn News, alleged that members of the 'peace rally' opened fire on the JKJAAC protesters without any provocation. A 30-year-old owner of a crockery shop, named Mohammad Sudheer, was hit by a bullet and succumbed to excessive bleeding after he was taken to the hospital in a rush.

Another injured shopkeeper claimed that members of Majeed's convoy assaulted the demonstrators as they attempted to push a way for the cars. Witnesses also stated that police and paramilitary personnel, who were purportedly guarding the 'peace rally,' used tear gas and shot at the JKJAAC demonstrators. Spent bullet casings were shown by individuals in the hospital as proof.

The Crux Of The Protests: Unmet Demands

The protests, which started two years ago over subsidized flour and electricity supply, have widened into a 38-point charter of demands of the JKJAAC, a federation of trade and civil society organisations.

Some of the main demands are:

Reserved Seats: Abolishing the 12 reserved assembly seats for refugees.

Privileges of the Elite: Reversing the privileged status of the Kashmiri elite.

Subsidies: Ensuring a continuous and subsidized supply of flour and electricity.

Social Services: Providing free health and educational facilities.

The JKJAAC accuses the government of not honoring a past deal, sparking the new round of protests.

Region Faces Complete Shutdown

Reports of a complete shutter-down in PoK, with all shops and business establishments shut and roads empty, began to appear. Mass gatherings persisted into Monday night, with hundreds gathering at Lal Chowk in Muzaffarabad where JKJAAC leaders Shaukat Nawaz Mir, among others, addressed the crowd. Mir urged protesters to gather again on Tuesday morning to determine the next course of action.

There were also reported rallies in Rawalakot and Sudhnoti, indicating the overall extent of the civil unrest.

