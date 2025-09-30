PoK Protests Intensify On Second Day, Pakistani Policemen Held Hostage, Paraded By Locals

Unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) entered its second day on a sharper note, with residents stepping up pressure on both the regional and federal government. The situation turned volatile after two civilians were killed and nearly two dozen injured during clashes on the first day of demonstrations.

Protesters Push Back Against Security Barriers

In defiance of state security measures, demonstrators were seen toppling large shipping containers into a river. Pakistani forces had placed the containers earlier in the day to block their march. Videos from the scene showed groups of civilians pushing the barricades off a bridge, underscoring the growing intensity of the protest.

Another viral clip captured protesters forcing Pakistani police personnel—deployed to quell the agitation—to march through the streets, signaling the rising anger on the ground.

After surrendering in the #RepublicOfBalochistan, now the occupational forces of Pakistan's Islamabad police personnel laid down weapons and surrendered to local people of the #PoK. #PoK now must formally be declared under the rule of #Bharat.!!! pic.twitter.com/iQytLSIt9W — Mir Yar Baloch (@miryar_baloch) September 30, 2025

Shutdown Across the Region

The demonstrations, spearheaded by the Awami Action Committee (ACC), are centered on demands for basic rights and representative governance. The unrest has triggered a near-complete shutdown of markets, shops, and public transport, paralyzing daily life in PoK.

On Day 2, protesters clashed again with law enforcement, hurling stones at policemen and forcing security vehicles to pull back. Visuals from the region showed demonstrators wielding sticks, chanting slogans, and openly challenging Islamabad’s authority.

Core Demands of Protesters

The protesters have laid out a 38-point charter of demands, one of the key points being the scrapping of 12 legislative seats in the PoK Assembly reserved for Kashmiri refugees living in Pakistan. Locals argue that such quotas dilute the region’s democratic representation.

Islamabad’s Response

In response to the escalating movement, Islamabad has reinforced its presence in the region. Heavily armed security units were deployed across major towns, while an additional 100 troops were rushed in to maintain control. Local reports also confirmed the imposition of internet restrictions to curb mobilization and communication among protesters.