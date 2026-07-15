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PoK protests: Inside the 38-point charter paralysing Muzaffarabad as JAAC shakes Pakistan government

Massive protests paralysed Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as the JAAC issued a 38-point charter demanding electricity rights, food subsidies, and political autonomy.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 02:31 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 02:32 PM IST
PoK protests: Inside the 38-point charter paralysing Muzaffarabad as JAAC shakes Pakistan government
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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