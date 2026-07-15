Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /PoK protests intensify: Why thousands are defying Pakistan despite security warnings

PoK protests intensify: Why thousands are defying Pakistan despite security warnings

Thousands are joining protests across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir despite security warnings. Here's what is driving the unrest and why the movement is gaining momentum.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 07:26 AM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 07:26 AM IST
PoK protests intensify: Why thousands are defying Pakistan despite security warnings
Image Credit: X/Awami Action Committee. Schoolchildren in PoK join protests against Pakistani military&#039;s atrocities.

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
PoK protests intensify: Why thousands are defying Pakistan despite security warnings
Pakistan Army PoK Protests2 min ago
2
Dwarka Expressway12 min ago
3
Trump Sexual Abuse Case13 min ago
4
FIFA World Cup 202614 min ago
5
tarot card reading today28 min ago