/PoK protests intensify: Why thousands are defying Pakistan despite security warnings

Protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have grown as students, teachers and families join rallies despite warnings from authorities. The demonstrations reflect wider anger over rising prices, subsidy cuts, security restrictions and political demands. The unrest has reached a critical stage with the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) calling for a Long March to Muzaffarabad on July 15.
Hundreds of schoolchildren, along with teachers and parents, gathered at Rawalakot's Eidgah Ground in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Tuesday. The protesters carried white flags and raised concerns over the Pakistani military's actions in the region.
A day before the rally, Pakistani authorities warned that the banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) would face legal action if students took part in demonstrations or if any untoward incident occurred.
Despite the warning, students joined the protest in large numbers. Many carried banners that read, "International Media Give Us Coverage." Protesters also raised the slogan, "Yeh jo deshatgardi hai, iske peeche wardi hai!" (Behind this terrorism is the uniform).
The latest protests are part of a wider movement that has been building for several months. The unrest reflects growing anger over economic problems, political demands and security measures in the region. Protest groups have accused Pakistani forces of using excessive force, claiming that several civilians have been killed and injured.
The situation became more tense after Pakistani authorities banned the JAAC on June 5. Following the ban, the group announced a Long March to Muzaffarabad on July 15, asking people across the region to join the protest.
At the same time, several areas have faced communication restrictions. Reports say mobile services, road movement and public gatherings have been limited. Protest groups have claimed that several civilians have been killed or injured during the security operation.
As protests continued on the ground, the issue also gained attention among overseas groups. The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) held an emergency meeting with diaspora leaders, journalists and civil society members to discuss the human rights abuses, ongoing siege, and brutal crackdown on the peaceful civilians by the Pakistani authorities in the occupied territory.
The group demanded an end to enforced disappearances and arbitrary arrests. It also called for the return of the bodies of civilians who were killed after June 5.
The organization further demanded that the ban on the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) be removed. It also called for the restoration of mobile internet, food supplies and essential medicines.
Another demand was the removal of security personnel from hospitals so injured civilians could receive medical treatment without fear.
The JAAC has called on people across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to join the Long March to Muzaffarabad on July 15. The call came despite curfews, road blockades and increased security measures in several areas.
Tensions increased further after reports claimed that two more young men were killed in a recent firing by security forces. Protest organizers strongly condemned the incident and blamed authorities for failing to protect civilians.
"Every ruler sitting in the Muzaffarabad Assembly is responsible for this massacre," JAAC posted on social media platform X. "People will remember that the killers of these young men of ours are the Pakistani forces. On one side, we are lifting the bodies of our young brothers... and on the other, the rulers are turning this massacre into an election celebration by ignoring it. We will take revenge for the blood of the deceased."
People continue to move toward Muzaffarabad as security restrictions remain in place across many areas. The situation remains tense, with both authorities and protest groups facing growing pressure.
The size of the Long March and the response from Pakistani authorities could decide the next phase of the protests. The developments may also bring more international attention to the political and human rights concerns in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.