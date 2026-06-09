11 dead and counting: Why are western nations suddenly issuing urgent travel warnings for PoK? | SHOCKING VIDEO

A severe unrest wave has swept through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. According to estimates, at least 11 people have been killed, while dozens more have sustained injuries in clashes between security forces and protesters in Rawalakot. The violence broke out following the ban put on a significant civic society organisation, JAAC (Joint Awami Action Committee), and a region-wide strike call on June 9, 2026.

It seems that tensions mounted when a group of supporters came to a mortuary of a hospital with the body of a dead activist who was shot in a similar incident in the past. Police forces and paramilitaries attempted to remove the crowd from the building premises.

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Casualties and conflict over the violence

Sardar Waheed Khan, the Poonch sector commissioner, confirmed the death toll. The police commissioner stated that four police officers and one civilian were among those who died in the clash, while the JAAC members opened fire against security forces, compelling them to use lethal force, resulting in the death of six people in addition to three policemen and a civilian.

However, the JAAC supporters denied this claim and suggested a considerably higher amount of casualties and injuries among civilians than that officially registered and administered.

The same people who rush to outrage when terrorists are killed have nothing to say about the suffering of innocent people in PoK.



Why this silence?https://t.co/78nIbuJsMy https://t.co/b8goqeay6U — Gaurav (@k_gauravs) June 8, 2026

Why has the agitation ignited?

The immediate reason behind the current agitation in PoK lies in an inflammatory legislative decision regarding 12 out of the 45 seats of the PoK assembly, which are reserved for people from refugee backgrounds in Kashmir.

According to the JAAC and affiliated organizations, this arrangement creates a grave imbalance in the political representation of local people and increases the chances of foreign interference in decision-making about the future of the region. They assert that any future plans for the area should be made exclusively by its inhabitants.

Apart from this electoral seat issue, the JAAC has organised a mass protest movement in the past two years against:

Rising inflation and the increase in flour prices.

Electricity shortages and expensive electricity bills.

Unemployment and misgovernance of the region.

Complete political marginalization of the region.

Anti-terrorism legislation and internet shutdowns escalate protesters' anger

The upcoming strike scheduled for the ninth of June became more intense following the proscription of JAAC by the regional administration using the anti-terrorism laws just last week. The government argued that the group’s activities were a clear violation of law and order and posed a threat. Protesters took to the streets, expressing their frustration about the decision to proscribe the group, the internet ban, and the killing of one of the prominent members of the movement.

As a result of the ongoing turmoil, the head of the JAC, Shaukat Nawaz Mir, recorded his reaction to the events that happened in Rawalakot on the popular social network X. In particular, Mir accused the state officials of unleashing a massacre against civilians in Rawalakot. At the same time, he said that their civil movement will continue as planned despite the government decision.

Human rights group calls for dialogue

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has voiced its serious concerns regarding the escalating conflict in Rawalakot and the proscription of the JAAC. According to the autonomous organization, it was doubtful whether the decision to employ the anti-terrorism law to curtail a predominantly political phenomenon was justified.

The HRCP mentioned that there has been an increase in public discontent caused by limited opportunities to participate in politics. It suggested that both the government and the local authorities immediately conduct a dialogue, allow people to exercise their rights to demonstrate peacefully, and decrease hostilities. The organization stated it would send an investigation team to explore the issue further.

International attention and travel advisories prior to voting

Since the upcoming elections are expected to take place on July 27, the security situation in the region is tightly controlled by the authorities. Mass gatherings have been banned; JAAC central offices, it seems, have been locked down, while data services continue to be blocked.

The rapidly declining security situation is gaining worldwide attention. Travel alerts have already been issued by the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada advising their citizens about the widespread presence of barricades, lack of communications, and uncertain security arrangements. Non-nationals who happen to be in the area have been advised to stay away from public protests and follow instructions from the local administration as the internal matter becomes an international one.

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