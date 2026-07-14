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PoK: Six civilians killed as brutal assault by Pakistani forces continues in Rawalakot

The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) has announced a long march towards Muzaffarabad on July 15, urging people across the region to join the protest in large numbers.

Published: Jul 14, 2026, 08:05 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 08:05 PM IST
PoK: Six civilians killed as brutal assault by Pakistani forces continues in Rawalakot
Image Credit: IANS

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