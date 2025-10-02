Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2967232https://zeenews.india.com/world/pok-unrest-three-policemen-killed-over-100-injured-amid-protests-against-shehbaz-sharif-govt-2967232.html
NewsWorld
PAKISTAN-OCCUPIED KASHMIR

PoK Unrest: Three Policemen Killed, Over 100 Injured Amid Protests Against Shehbaz Sharif Govt

Massive demonstrations led by the Awami Action Committee have forced a shutdown of markets, shops, local businesses, and transport services across PoK. Protesters have submitted a 38-point charter of demands, including the removal of 12 assembly seats reserved for Kashmiri refugees residing in Pakistan.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 02, 2025, 05:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PoK Unrest: Three Policemen Killed, Over 100 Injured Amid Protests Against Shehbaz Sharif GovtRepresentative image. (Photo: ANI)

 Tensions escalated in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Thursday as at least three policemen were killed and over 100 people injured during ongoing protests against the Shehbaz Sharif government, Geo TV reported.

The unrest began earlier this week after the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) accused the Pakistan government of denying fundamental rights to the region’s residents.

Massive demonstrations led by the Awami Action Committee have forced a shutdown of markets, shops, local businesses, and transport services across PoK. Protesters have submitted a 38-point charter of demands, including the removal of 12 assembly seats reserved for Kashmiri refugees residing in Pakistan.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Geo News reported that the Sharif government has offered negotiations with the JKJAAC amid the protests. Federal Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry stated that 90 percent of the committee’s demands have already been accepted.

Rawalakot, historically a hub of anti-India activity under Pakistan’s ISI, has seen growing mobilization against

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh