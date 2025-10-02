PoK Unrest: Three Policemen Killed, Over 100 Injured Amid Protests Against Shehbaz Sharif Govt

Tensions escalated in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Thursday as at least three policemen were killed and over 100 people injured during ongoing protests against the Shehbaz Sharif government, Geo TV reported.

The unrest began earlier this week after the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) accused the Pakistan government of denying fundamental rights to the region’s residents.

Massive demonstrations led by the Awami Action Committee have forced a shutdown of markets, shops, local businesses, and transport services across PoK. Protesters have submitted a 38-point charter of demands, including the removal of 12 assembly seats reserved for Kashmiri refugees residing in Pakistan.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Geo News reported that the Sharif government has offered negotiations with the JKJAAC amid the protests. Federal Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry stated that 90 percent of the committee’s demands have already been accepted.

Rawalakot, historically a hub of anti-India activity under Pakistan’s ISI, has seen growing mobilization against