Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /PoK uprising: 50,000 gather in Rawalakot as protests against Pakistan enter 17th day

PoK uprising: 50,000 gather in Rawalakot as protests against Pakistan enter 17th day

Demonstrators have raised concerns over economic hardship, governance issues, inflation, and what they describe as long-standing political marginalization.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 03:46 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 03:46 PM IST
PoK uprising: 50,000 gather in Rawalakot as protests against Pakistan enter 17th day
Image Credit: Zee Video ScreengrabSource: Bureau

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
PoK uprising: 50,000 gather in Rawalakot as protests against Pakistan enter 17th day
Pakistan occupied Kashmir0 min ago
2
FIFA World Cup 20268 min ago
3
Priyanka Chopra9 min ago
4
NCERT13 min ago
5
mobility24 min ago