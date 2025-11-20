Arctic Darkness: On November 18, 2025, the sun disappeared from Utqiagvik, Alaska, marking the beginning of the city’s polar night. Residents experienced the last daylight of the year at 1:36 PM. For 65 days, the sun will not rise here. Utqiagvik is the northernmost city in the United States. Every year, it experiences this prolonged darkness. The wait for the next sunrise will continue until January 22, 2026.

The phenomenon is called the polar night. During this period, the sun remains below the horizon. Previously known as Barrow, Utqiagvik lies inside the Arctic Circle. The earth’s tilt causes the sun to vanish for many weeks.

In 2025, the last sun was seen on November 18 at 1:36 PM. The next sunrise will occur on January 22, 2026. The darkness lasts for exactly 64-65 days.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The earth tilts 23.5 degrees on its axis. During the winter, the North Pole moves away from the sun. Arctic regions do not receive sunlight. In summer, the reverse happens. The polar day brings continuous sunlight.

In Utqiagvik, the sun stays visible for 80-85 days from May to August. Daylight saving time this year made the phenomenon even more noticeable.

The city has approximately 4,500 residents, most of whom belong to the Inuit community. Life in darkness becomes challenging. The absence of sunlight affects health. Residents experience fatigue, sadness or seasonal depression. This condition is known as seasonal affective disorder. Light therapy provides relief.

But daily life continues. Schools open, work continues and people go outdoors. Streetlights and home lighting guide daily activities. Temperatures drop to minus 20 to minus 30 degrees Celsius. Residents spend more time indoors.

The polar night has positive sides. People celebrate parties, Christmas and New Year. The Arctic displays its beauty. The Aurora Borealis, or northern lights, shines brightly in the sky like colorful ribbons. Tourists visit to witness the unique experience. Extreme cold limits tourism.

In 2016, the city received its current name. Scientists conduct Arctic research here. They study climate change. Melting ice from global warming may affect the polar night in the future.

Experts say climate change may bring shifts to the region. The natural cycle continues for now.