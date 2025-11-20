Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2987559https://zeenews.india.com/world/polar-night-begins-in-alaska-why-utqiagvik-won-t-see-the-sun-for-next-65-days-2987559.html
NewsWorld
ALASKA POLAR NIGHT

This American Town Won’t See The Sun For Next 65 Days: The Science Behind Alaska's Polar Night

Utqiagvik, Alaska’s northernmost city, entered the polar night on November 18. The sun will not rise for 65 days. Residents rely on light therapy, celebrate the northern lights and wait until January 22, 2026, for the sun’s return.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2025, 11:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

This American Town Won’t See The Sun For Next 65 Days: The Science Behind Alaska's Polar NightUtqiagvik, Alaska, slips into 65 days of darkness. This will be constant sight for months-long polar night. (Photo: University of Alaska Fairbanks)

Arctic Darkness: On November 18, 2025, the sun disappeared from Utqiagvik, Alaska, marking the beginning of the city’s polar night. Residents experienced the last daylight of the year at 1:36 PM. For 65 days, the sun will not rise here. Utqiagvik is the northernmost city in the United States. Every year, it experiences this prolonged darkness. The wait for the next sunrise will continue until January 22, 2026.

The phenomenon is called the polar night. During this period, the sun remains below the horizon. Previously known as Barrow, Utqiagvik lies inside the Arctic Circle. The earth’s tilt causes the sun to vanish for many weeks.

In 2025, the last sun was seen on November 18 at 1:36 PM. The next sunrise will occur on January 22, 2026. The darkness lasts for exactly 64-65 days.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The earth tilts 23.5 degrees on its axis. During the winter, the North Pole moves away from the sun. Arctic regions do not receive sunlight. In summer, the reverse happens. The polar day brings continuous sunlight.

In Utqiagvik, the sun stays visible for 80-85 days from May to August. Daylight saving time this year made the phenomenon even more noticeable.

The city has approximately 4,500 residents, most of whom belong to the Inuit community. Life in darkness becomes challenging. The absence of sunlight affects health. Residents experience fatigue, sadness or seasonal depression. This condition is known as seasonal affective disorder. Light therapy provides relief.

But daily life continues. Schools open, work continues and people go outdoors. Streetlights and home lighting guide daily activities. Temperatures drop to minus 20 to minus 30 degrees Celsius. Residents spend more time indoors.

The polar night has positive sides. People celebrate parties, Christmas and New Year. The Arctic displays its beauty. The Aurora Borealis, or northern lights, shines brightly in the sky like colorful ribbons. Tourists visit to witness the unique experience. Extreme cold limits tourism.

In 2016, the city received its current name. Scientists conduct Arctic research here. They study climate change. Melting ice from global warming may affect the polar night in the future.

Experts say climate change may bring shifts to the region. The natural cycle continues for now.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Orry
Who Is Orhan Awatramani Aka Orry? The Guy Known For Elite-Bollywood Parties
Bihar Politics
Who Is Upendra Kushwaha? His Son Joins Bihar Cabinet Without Contesting Polls
West Bengal elections 2026
After Blooming Lotus In Bihar, Can BJP Breach Mamata's Empire In 2026
India UNSC Bid
India’s UNSC Bid With Veto Power Gets Strong Backing – Will It Finally Happen?
CCRAS
CCRAS Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025 OUT At ccras.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here
Board exams
Board Exams Vs Skills: Should India Change Its Education Model?
realme gt 8 pro
Realme GT 8 Pro Launched In India: Check Price, Specs And What’s First Time
shillong teer result today
Shillong Teer Result Today 20.11.2025: First And Second Round Thursday Draw
Bodoland Lottery Result Today
Bodoland Lottery Result 20-11-2025: Assam State Thursday Lucky Draw OUT
Nepal Gen-Z protests
Fresh Gen-Z Protests Rock Nepal; Curfew Imposed In Bara District