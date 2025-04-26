Advertisement
POPE FRANCIS

Pope Francis Buried At Rome Church; World Leaders, Including President Murmu, Trump Attend Funeral

Pope Francis buried in Rome; global leaders, including India’s President Murmu and top officials, attend funeral at St. Peter’s Square.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 26, 2025, 08:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Pope Francis Buried At Rome Church; World Leaders, Including President Murmu, Trump Attend Funeral Image: ANI

Pope Francis was buried at a church in Rome after a funeral mass in St Peter's Square. 

Global leaders including US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, were also present during the funeral.

From India, President Droupadi Murmu is attending the funeral, accompanied by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State George Kurian, and Goa Deputy Speaker Joshua De Souza.

 

