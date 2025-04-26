Pope Francis Buried At Rome Church; World Leaders, Including President Murmu, Trump Attend Funeral
Pope Francis buried in Rome; global leaders, including India’s President Murmu and top officials, attend funeral at St. Peter’s Square.
Trending Photos
Pope Francis was buried at a church in Rome after a funeral mass in St Peter's Square.
Global leaders including US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, were also present during the funeral.
From India, President Droupadi Murmu is attending the funeral, accompanied by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State George Kurian, and Goa Deputy Speaker Joshua De Souza.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv