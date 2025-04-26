Pope Francis Funeral: President Murmu, Trump, Zelenskyy Among World Leaders Pay Tribute

Hundreds of thousands of mourners, world leaders, and royals came together in Rome on Saturday to give a final goodbye to Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday at the age of 88. In a departure from centuries-long tradition, the popular Pontiff is to be buried outside the Vatican, in the Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore.

Final Resting Place Outside The Vatican

Breaking from the traditional practice of interring Popes under St. Peter's Basilica, Pope Francis had asked for a humble tomb several kilometers from Vatican City. His desire for a "humble burial" resulted in the Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore being chosen, as was the humility characteristic of his papacy.

Enormous Crowds Arrive To Pay Tribute

More than 250,000 people waited in line for hours at the Vatican to see the Pope's body over the last three days before public viewing closed on Friday night and his coffin was sealed. His passing brings an end to an era of history since he was the first Latin American to head the Catholic Church.

World Leaders and Royals Join In Mourning

The funeral had a unique gathering of world leaders, such as US President Donald Trump, Indian President Droupadi Murmu, French President Emmanuel Macron, Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and Britain's Prince William. A total of 54 heads of state and 12 ruling royals were present to pay homage to Pope Francis, putting aside political differences in a display of mutual respect.

https://x.com/DDIndialive/status/1916010234243395839

A Final Message Of Peace

In spite of fighting double pneumonia, Pope Francis appeared in a surprise on Easter Sunday, blessing the faithful in his wheelchair just one day before he died. His last message, uploaded on social media site X less than 24 hours before his death, resonated with an appeal for hope:

"Christ is risen! This proclamation contains the entire meaning of our existence, which is not made for death but for life. #Easter."

As traditional funeral rituals progress, the world said farewell to a Pope who advocated global peace, religious liberty, and humility.