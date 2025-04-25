Pope Francis’ Funeral Tomorrow – When And Where To Watch?

The funeral of Pope Francis is scheduled for Saturday in Italy and will be livestreamed on various platforms in several languages.

Funeral Rites Of Pope Francis

The Pope had passed away this week on April 21 at the age of 88. According to reports, a series of funeral rites for Pope Francis have already begun, and his funeral will be held in St. Peter's Square on April 26, Saturday, five days after he died.

His death was announced by the Vatican, and until Pope Francis' funeral his casket has been kept in St. Peter's Basilica so that people can pay their respects.

Where To Watch Pope Francis' Funeral

As per media reports, the official news outlet of the Holy See, the Vatican News, will stream the coverage of Pope Francis’ funeral beginning at 1:30 pm IST on Saturday. The livestream of the funeral will also be available on its official YouTube channel. The livestream will be available in English, French, Italian, Portuguese, German, and Spanish.

India Mourns Pope Francis' Death

The official X handle of the President of India posted that President Droupadi Murmu departed for the Vatican City to attend the state funeral of Pope Francis.

"President Droupadi Murmu departs for Vatican City to attend the State Funeral of Pope Francis. She is accompanied by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju; Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri George Kurian; and Deputy Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly, Joshua De Souza," the post read.

President Droupadi Murmu departs for Vatican City to attend the State Funeral of HH Pope Francis. She is accompanied by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Shri Kiren Rijiju; Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and… pic.twitter.com/yCoZh8s0nq — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 25, 2025

The Ministry of Home Affairs, in a statement, informed that on the day of Pope Francis' funeral, the national flag of India will be flown at half-mast throughout the country in all buildings where the flag is flown regularly.

In the statement, the Ministry said, "The funeral of His Holiness Pope Francis, Supreme Pontiff of the Holy See, will be held on 26th April, 2025. The State Mourning shall be observed on that day. On 26th April, 2025, the National Flag will be flown at Half Mast throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly, and there will be no official entertainment."