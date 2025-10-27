Population Crisis In Russia: How Putin Is Pushing Families To Have More Children

Moscow: Russia is facing a severe population crisis as birth rates continue to fall and the proportion of elderly citizens rises. President Vladimir Putin has grappled with this challenge for more than 25 years and considers it one of the greatest threats to the nation’s future.

In 1999, the number of births in Russia fell to a record low. Economic reforms led to a temporary rise in births, reaching 1.94 million in 2015. Since then, the birth rate has declined steadily. In 2024, only 1.22 million children were born, a figure matching the 1999 low. In February 2025, the birth rate hit its lowest in over 200 years.

Russia’s shrinking population has become a matter of serious concern. The country’s total population stood at 147.6 million in 1990 but has now decreased to 146.1 million. This count includes Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014. The number of citizens aged over 55 has risen by about 9 percent compared to 1990, indicating a rapidly aging population.

Putin has launched several initiatives to encourage higher birth rates. Programmes provide free meals, financial support and recognition for women who give birth to 10 or more children, including the “Hero Mother” medal.

The president emphasises that large families have long been a tradition in Russia and must be revived.

Experts cite multiple reasons behind the declining birth rate. Ongoing war with Ukraine, financial uncertainty, the emigration of young people and opposition to immigration have all contributed to the drop. Government policies also promote traditional family values by restricting abortion and limiting advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights.

Analysts say that women are being encouraged to have more children in the name of nationalism and patriotism, while economic pressures and social challenges often prevent them from doing so. This demographic crisis carries serious implications for Russia’s economic growth and its long-term strategic capabilities on the global stage.

Russia’s struggle with population decline reflects a broader concern about the sustainability of its workforce, the care of an aging population and the country’s future productivity. Government efforts aim to restore population growth, but social realities and ongoing geopolitical pressures make reversing the trend a formidable challenge.