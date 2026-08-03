/One dead and five injured in Portland shooting as police hunt for gunman

A shooting in Portland early Sunday killed one man and injured five others. A day earlier, a shooting inside a restaurant in Twin Falls, Idaho, left three people dead and two injured. Police are investigating both cases.
Portland Police officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 5800 block of Northeast Alberta Street at about 3:33 a.m. on Sunday.
When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a local trauma center by ambulance.
Police later learned that four more victims had arrived at nearby hospitals in private vehicles.
Authorities said one adult male died at the hospital. The other five victims, including a teenager, suffered injuries that were not considered life threatening.
Investigators said the suspect or suspects left the area before officers arrived.
No arrests had been announced as of Sunday. Detectives from the Portland Police Homicide Unit are continuing the investigation.
Police have asked anyone with information, photographs, videos, or surveillance footage to contact investigators.
The Portland shooting came one day after a separate shooting in Twin Falls, Idaho.
According to local authorities, three people were killed and two others were injured during a shooting inside an In-N-Out Burger restaurant on Saturday afternoon.
The incident happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. and led to a large response from police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical teams.
The Twin Falls Police Department asked residents to avoid the area while emergency crews responded to the scene.
Officials have not yet released details about a possible motive. The investigation remains active.
The two incidents have raised concerns after multiple people were killed or injured across Oregon and Idaho within a single weekend. Authorities in both states are working to determine exactly what happened and whether any arrests will follow.
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