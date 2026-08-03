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One dead and five injured in Portland shooting as police hunt for gunman

One person was killed and five injured in a Portland shooting. The violence followed a deadly shooting in Twin Falls, Idaho, that left three dead and two injured.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 07:48 AM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 08:08 AM IST
One dead and five injured in Portland shooting as police hunt for gunman
Image Credit: Xinhua/IANS. Representative image.

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One dead and five injured in Portland shooting as police hunt for gunman
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